Share
News

Mother of Young Girl Allegedly Killed by Drunk Illegal Alien Speaks Out: 'He Shouldn't Have Been Here in the First Place'

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2026 at 3:30am
Share

A California mother grieving the loss of her 8-year-old daughter in a Thanksgiving weekend accident for which an illegal immigrant has been arrested says the tragedy did not need to happen.

Bryan Josue Alva-Rodriguez, 25, a Guatemalan citizen, has been charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence in the accident in which Arya Cruz Acencio was killed and her father, Oscar, a U.S. Marine, was critically injured.

“I care very deeply for these people that want to have a better life. I really do, but I have no sympathy for the driver that hit me and my family. I don’t. I’m angry, and he shouldn’t have been here in the first place,” Jackie Cruz Acencio said, according to Fox News.

“We didn’t deserve it, and nobody does,” she said.

“I’m said and I’m angry,” she said in a video posted to X.

Alva-Rodriguez entered the United States illegally on Feb. 8, 2018. He was detained by Border Patrol agents in Calexico, California, and released after being given a notice to appear in front of an immigration judge.

On Sept. 6, 2020, Alva-Rodriguez was charged with DUI. He was charged with another DUI on April 7, 2021.

On March 16, 2023, an immigration judge ordered Alva-Rodriguez deported, but he remained in the United States.

Alcohol was suspected as a factor in the November crash, the California Highway Patrol has said, according to KSWB-TV.

“Impaired driving continues to take lives in our communities, and every one of those losses is preventable,” CHP Capt. Michael Monteagudo has said.

Related:
DHS Accuses Hilton Hotels of Launching a 'Coordinated Campaign' Against ICE Agents

The Department of Homeland Security announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an arrest detainer for Alva-Rodriguez, according to a DHS news release.

“How many deaths of children at the hands of criminal illegal aliens need to happen before Governor Newsom and sanctuary politicians will prioritize the safety and security of American families? This serial drunk driver should have never been allowed back onto California roads,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“We are praying for the family of this child who will be grieving this holiday season. Secretary Noem is calling on Governor Newsom to honor this ICE arrest detainer for this illegal alien,” she said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that seven people were injured in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2005 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on San Felipe Road when it crossed over a solid double-yellow line and smashed head-on into a Toyota Camry.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Admin Cracks Down on Tim Walz's Minnesota with Massive Immigration Operation - Thousands of Agents Flooding to State
Trump Warns New Venezuelan Leader to 'Do What's Right' or Pay a 'Bigger' Price Than Maduro
Hegseth Reviewing Mark Kelly's Military Retirement Following 'Seditious' Video Asking Troops to Ignore Orders
Elon Musk-Owned Company Steps In to Help the People of Venezuela After Maduro's Ouster
American Troops 'Bum Rushed' Maduro 'So Fast' During Capture He Couldn't Even Make it to the Safe Room
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation