It is astounding how members of the Democratic Party openly discuss the miracle of giving birth as if it were a disease.

For many Democrats, the overwhelming joy that the majority of expectant mothers feel is reduced to a clump of cells and a roadblock to “greater” aspirations.

In her Netflix special “Becoming,” former first lady Michelle Obama described the birth of her own children, Sasha and Malia, as a “concession” she made that came at the expense of her “aspirations and dreams,” Breitbart reported.

“My relationship with Barack was all about our equal partnership,” she said in the documentary.

“If I was going to have a unique voice with this very opinionated man, I had to get myself up and set myself off to a place where I was going to be his equal.”

But it was the birth of the couple’s children that put a wrench in Michelle’s plans and changed their marriage.

“The thing that really changed it was the birth of our children. I wasn’t really ready for that. That really made it harder,” she said. “Something had to give and it was my aspirations and dreams.”

“I made that concession not because he said ‘you have to quit your job,’ but it felt like ‘I can’t do all of this so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back,’ the former first lady added.

Imagine being Sasha and Malia Obama — two accomplished, beautiful young ladies who just learned that they ruined their mother’s life.

Imagine the pain of hearing those words, to know that your life was a “concession” that caused your mother to “tone down” her aspirations.

It is an abhorrent way to describe the birth of your children, but it is unfortunately par for the course for Democrats who view pregnancy as some kind of disease.

Take actress Michelle Williams, who described with glee her decision to have an abortion because she believes the murder of her baby helped advance her career.

The actress, who has a 14-year-old daughter, stood on the stage at the Golden Globes in January with a pregnant baby bump and extolled the virtues of abortion.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom,” she said.

WATCH: Actress Michelle Williams speaks out in defense of a woman’s right to choose in her #GoldenGlobes speech. Williams urged women to vote in 2020 and stand up for their “own self-interests.” pic.twitter.com/D4m3FAPL4V — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2020

“Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she said.

Must be nice words for her 14-year-old and her future child to hear, much the same way it will be for the Obama kids.

The combative relationship liberals have with pregnancy is borderline psychotic. They have taken a joyous event and made it into a disease.

But considering where the Democrats stand on the issue of pregnancy and abortion, Obama’s comments are only likely to elevate her as a possible candidate for president — or vice president — in the future. And that is sad.

