At Planned Parenthood, self-awareness isn’t a strong point.

From its top executives down to the workers who clear out its terrible product, everyone involved in the nation’s largest abortion mill understands that its mission is snuffing out human life developing in a mother’s womb.

But that didn’t stop it from engaging in what’s becoming an annual exercise in the macabre, as shown by a Twitter post Sunday offering Mother’s Day greetings to women who have chosen to carry their children to term.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” the post was captioned, with an image of a card reading “from moms at home to moms on the front line – thank you.”

TRENDING: New Study Confirms We Were Right: Reading, Math Scores Have Collapsed Thanks to Obama, Common Core

First of all, it’s not quite clear what an organization specifically set up to obliterate motherhood is thanking “moms” for.

Failing to avail themselves of Planned Parenthood’s murderous services? Deciding to bear a child at a time when progressive icons like Michelle Obama speak publicly about how having children meant dialing back her “aspirations and dreams.”

Regardless, social media users are apparently much more aware of Planned Parenthood’s mission than whoever at the operation thought a Twitter post about Mother’s Day was a good idea.

Planned Parenthood’s message did not go over well.

…from the organization that does everything they can to stop women from becoming mothers. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 10, 2020

You know, countless women are not mothers and are stuck with the deep regret of having aborted their children because of you. Not only because you perform abortions, but because you lobby viciously against informing women of better alternatives to killing their unborn children. — Leo Thuman (@leo_thuman) May 10, 2020

From the group who kills babies. Something creepy about that. — Paul Flynn (@PaulMegiddo) May 10, 2020

RELATED: With Mother's Day Coming, Michelle Obama Reveals Her Feelings About Motherhood: Cost Her 'Aspirations and Dreams'

In 1978, you told my 16 year old mother to abort me. She instead walked out. You can just sit this day out, Planned Parenthood. Sit every day out. — Sam Casey (@scasey79) May 10, 2020

This one put it perfectly.

You are sick. PP saying Happy Mother’s Day is beyond parody — Mommy Esq (@Catatonic11) May 11, 2020

It’s beyond parody. It’s almost beyond comprehension, but someone at Planned Parenthood thinks this is a viable idea.

Its Twitter post received a similar response for its Mother’s Day greetings in 2019, and Father’s Day last year, too. (The organization is equal-opportunity offensive.)

Do you think the Trump presidency has gotten the country closer to ending legal abortion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (150 Votes) 6% (9 Votes)

Naturally, as Alexandra DeSanctis pointed out at National Review, there’s an element of fundraising to this. A mass email that went out in addition to the Twitter post contained a pitch for donations, DeSanctis wrote.

Everything’s marketing when your product is death.

An organization where executives have been caught on video literally negotiating the price of body parts — and which ends up winning a court case over it — obviously has no shame about picking up cash wherever it can.

Unfortunately, given the dedication of liberals to the sacrament of abortion – including allegedly devout Catholics like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – Planned Parenthood is always going to have powerful supporters in American political life and the liberal culture.

What it will apparently never have, though, is the unflinching honesty of self-awareness.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.