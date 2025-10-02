Motives Behind Mormon Church Shooter Becoming Clearer - May Have All Started Over a Woman

The tragic shooting inside a Michigan Latter-day Saints church is already being politicized.

The left desperately needs this tragedy to be political because of the violence on that side of the aisle, but the facts point to something else entirely.

According to the New York Post, shooter Thomas Sanford had a long-standing, deranged fixation on the Mormon church.

Friends said the military veteran believed Mormons were going to “take over the world.”

Michigan church shooter had unhinged obsession with Mormons for years leading up to attack https://t.co/Z3Hfld07Hy pic.twitter.com/iwiZpHFP4F — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2025

That obsession appears to trace back to a soured relationship with a deeply committed Mormon woman in Utah.

A former landlord told The New York Times that Sanford was pressured by the woman to join the church.

“He wasn’t so sure that he wanted to become a member of the church, but he really wanted to be with this woman,” Sandra Winter said.

Sanford had moved to Utah after serving in the Marines, including a deployment to Iraq.

Based on everything you have observed over the last 5 years, are MAGA voters or leftist voters more likely to be violent? MAGA voters Leftist voters

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use MAGA voters: 1% (11 Votes) Leftist voters: 99% (1520 Votes)

There, he reportedly began using methamphetamine, which friends say changed him.

“Mentally he was in rough shape,” Peter Tersigni told the New York Times.

By the time Sanford returned to Michigan, he was said to have been openly hostile toward Mormons.

“He got this whole fascination with Mormons, and they are the Antichrist, and they are going to take over the world,” Francis Tersigni, Peter’s twin brother, said.

His fixation was so extreme that at Peter’s wedding, “all he could talk about was Mormons.”

Burton, Michigan, city council candidate Kris Johns said Sanford approached him just a week before the massacre in which he was killed in a shootout with police.

“He was venting. He was going off …The Mormon Bible had additional books. He did not like that at all,” Johns told the New York Post.

Johns recalled Sanford calling Mormons the Antichrist in a calm, casual tone.

Days later, according to police, Sanford drove his truck into a church in Grand Blanc, opened fire, and burned the building to the ground.

Four people were killed. Eight more were wounded. The violence came as Americans are looking over their shoulders amid a wave of left-wing political violence.

The left wants to blame the right and guns for Sanfrod’s actions.

But Sanford’s motives look personal, unstable, and tragic.

The same leftists smearing conservatives have ignored the fact that their activists are carrying out attacks that are destabilizing the country.

They’ve attacked ICE. They’ve murdered Charlie Kirk. They tried twice to assassinate President Trump.

What happened in Michigan wasn’t a political statement, not according to what we’re learning.

It appears to have been a violent outburst from a man whose life had spiraled, and he simmered in it for a period of time.

The distractions on social media, pointing toward Sanford’s apparent conservative political views, intentionally distort the tragedy into what Democrats want to be an example of conservative political violence.

There are victims whose suffering does not need to be politicized.

Peaceful people were targeted in their pews.

They and those they leave behind deserve prayers, not to be used as pawns.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.