Mountain Lion Gets a Hold on 5-Year-Old, Tries to Drag Him Into the Woods in Horrifying Labor Day Weekend Attack

Fast action led to the rescue of a 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday at Malibu Creek State Park in California.

The incident took place just before 4:30 p.m. as a family group from Woodland Hills was having a picnic, according to a Facebook post by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At least six adults and a few children were gathered.

The children were playing near the family’s picnic table when the animal struck.

The release said the attack left the boy with “significant but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The child’s father responded quickly, according to the boy’s aunt.

“Somebody screamed the baby’s name, and his dad started running,” she said, according to KTLA, which did not use her name.

“The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go.”

KTLA’s reported that people nearby said the mountain lion did not appear afraid of humans during the incident.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife post said after the attack, the mountain lion climbed a tree.

“Multiple witnesses saw the attack,” the post said.

The animal was still in the tree when officials decided it must be euthanized as a threat to public safety. A ranger then shot the animal.

The boy was airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and released on Monday.

“CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured,” the post said.

My heart goes out to the child and the family who experienced this attack. We at the National Wildlife Federation are keeping them in our thoughts and we hope for the child’s speedy recovery. The mountain lion involved was put down, which is tragic too but also the right… pic.twitter.com/vDY9a7jAZP — Beth Pratt (@bethpratt) September 3, 2024



As noted by ABC, the attack came weeks after a mountain lion attack in May killed a 21-year-old man in Northern California — the first fatal mountain lion attack in the state in 20 years.

Since 1890, fewer than 50 mountain lion attacks on humans have been reported in California. Six of those have been fatal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.