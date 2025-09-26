Move Over, Kimmel: MSNBC Host Labels Comey a 'Martyr' After Indictment, Doesn't Mention Charlie Kirk's Murder

Democrats and their establishment media allies have not repented since conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination 16 days ago.

If anything, they have amplified their moral complicity in the murder while doing everything possible to portray themselves as victims.

For instance, Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” deranged co-host Joe Scarborough labeled disgraced former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey a “martyr for the rule of law,” thereby providing liberals an instant substitute for late-night host and establishment propagandist Jimmy Kimmel, whom they laughably treated as a martyr for free speech following his brief suspension for lying on-air about Kirk’s alleged assassin.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Comey on two charges: making false statements and obstruction.

“You do this,” Scarborough said of Comey’s indictment in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “you turn the person you hate into a martyr.”

In other words, the morning host insinuated that President Donald Trump’s mere hatred of Comey drove the indictment decision.

“Donald Trump understood this in his own political campaign,” Scarborough added moments later. “And yet he’s now making Comey a martyr — a martyr for the rule of law.

“That will be the first line in — in his obituary,” the host continued. “That he was an FBI director, but that he’s — he became a martyr.”

Do you think Scarborough used the word "martyr" on purpose so as to distract from Kirk's assassination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (175 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Scarborough then attributed Comey’s alleged martyrdom to the fact that the president recently took to social media and pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to make some high-profile arrests.

Many of Trump’s supporters who remember the actual tyranny of former President Joe Biden’s administration have done likewise for months.

“Now the world looks at James Comey,” Scarborough insisted, “and they see that he is a political and a legal martyr.”

Scarborough is losing it over Comey indictment: Says Trump is making Comey a “martyr for the rule of law.” Sorry, Kimmel. Your reign as propaganda press martyr of the month has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/E3OTdvvpa0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 26, 2025

For those not counting at home, Scarborough used the word “martyr” five times in less than a minute.

Does that seem coincidental, so shortly after Kirk’s assassination? Some X users did not think so.

“Martyr. These people go very low. Comey isn’t a martyr. Charlie Kirk is a martyr,” one user wrote.

Martyr. These people go very low. Comey isn’t a martyr. Charlie Kirk is a martyr. https://t.co/Ma78l4DnN4 — Jeff Powers (@JDPowPow) September 26, 2025

“Note that he never addressed the fact that Comey did exactly what he was indicted for. Interesting that they are using the word martyr so soon after Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom,” another user wrote.

Note that he never addressed the fact that Comey did exactly what he was indicted for. Interesting that they are using the word martyr so soon after Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) September 26, 2025

In short, after witnessing leftists’ gleeful, demonic reactions to Kirk’s murder, no honest person can deny the spiritual element of our current political contest.

Thus, liberals like Scarborough know what they are doing when they appropriate the word “martyr” for one of their own. Desperate to change the subject, eager to move on from Kirk’s murder, and indifferent to the actual truth, they have no shame about applying that word even to privileged scum like Kimmel and Comey.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.