Without naming names, actor Nicholas Cage, right, remarked at an actors' roundtable that it is part of a movie star's job to know how to fight, ride a horse and handle a gun -- an apparent reference to the October movie-set shooting death involving Alec Baldwin, left.
Movie Star Nicolas Cage Sounds Off on Alec Baldwin's Deadly Shooting: 'Know How to Use a Gun'

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2022 at 4:53pm
As the film industry debates the future of guns on movie sets, actor Nicholas Cage said one of the first principles needs to be that actors know what they are doing.

Cage made his comments Wednesday in an “Actors Roundtable” sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter.

In October, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie, “Rust,” when she was shot after a gun Baldwin was holding fired. The gun, which was not supposed to be loaded, contained a live round.

Baldwin has claimed he was not responsible.



Cage said actors have a responsibility to know how to do the things they are portrayed as doing on film.

“I don’t want to cast blame anywhere, but I do think, and I’m not talking about anybody, but, you know, people don’t like the word movie star. We want to be humble actors. But a movie star is a bit of a different kind of presentation because you need to know how to ride a horse,” he said.

“You need to know how to fight. You’re going to do fight scenes. You need to know how to ride a motorcycle. You need to know how to use a stick shift and drive sports cars, and you do need to know how to use a gun. You do,” he said.

Cage said the job of being an actor comes with a duty to know what is taking place.

Will Alec Baldwin evade charges for his role in the 'Rust' shooting?

“You need to take the time to know what the procedure is. Those are part of the job profiles,” he said.

“Now, the stuntman and the movie star are two jobs that co-exist, they co-exist. Every stuntman needs to be a movie star and every movie star needs to be a stuntman. That’s just part of the profile…And that’s all I’m gonna say about it,” he said.

Cage did not mention the “Rust” incident specifically, but his remarks appeared to be aimed at Baldwin’s situation.

The investigation into the shooting has not yet concluded.

In a video released on Instagram, Baldwin maintained that “I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.”

Baldwin has said that he is not really responsible for the death of Hutchins, according to Reuters.

“I feel someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it isn’t me. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly,” Baldwin said in an ABC interview.

Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger of the gun that fired the fatal shot.

“I let go of the hammer of the gun and it goes off,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
