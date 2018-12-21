Movie Star Says He Stumbled Upon Possible Pedophile Ring During Filming, Contacted FBI

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen said in an interview with Deadline that he might have uncovered a pedophilia ring in Las Vegas during one of his undercover interviews.

The actor was filming his “Who is America?” series in what he called, “the time of Harvey Weinstein” when he attempted to see how far a Las Vegas concierge would go to help the rich and famous.

“The satirical aim of him was to show the levels to which people would go to, out of greed. What would they do for money?” Cohen told Deadline.

“We wanted to investigate how does someone like Harvey Weinstein gets away with doing what … get away with criminality, essentially.”

In an interview that was not included in the show, Cohen posed as a character called “Gio,” set up a meeting with a Las Vegas concierge and asked his most repulsive request: Where could he find children to date?

TRENDING: ‘Inevitable and Soon’: Bill O’Reilly Taking Serious Heat for Suggesting Ginsburg’s Departure Is Imminent

“During the interview, I revealed that basically Gio has molested an eight-year-old boy,” Cohen explained.

He told Deadline that they had chosen the topic for shock value, and had planned on the concierge leaving the interview when presented with the request.

Instead of leaving, however, the concierge listened when Cohen asked for assistance in getting “rid of the problem” and the concierge suggested a solution.

“And this guy starts advising Gio how to get rid of this issue,” Cohen said.

Do you think the FBI should have pursued the issue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We even at one point talk about murdering the boy, and the concierge is just saying, ‘well, listen, I’m really sorry. In this country, we can’t just drown the boy. This is America we don’t do that.’”

According to Cohen, the concierge he interviewed put him in touch with a lawyer “who can silence the boy.”

Cohen reported that it “became really dark stuff,” and the interview was not put in the show because of it.

“And then at the end of the interview I say, listen, I want to go out and celebrate now. Can you get me a date for tonight? He says, ‘what do you mean, a date?’

“I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘well, what kind of age?’ I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.’”

RELATED: Trump Responds to California Massacre, Highlights Heroic Officer’s Bravery

When Deadline inquired how Cohen handled the interview, the actor said that he “immediately turned over the footage to the FBI because we thought, perhaps there’s a pedophile ring in Las Vegas that’s operating for these very wealthy men. And this concierge had said that he’d worked for politicians and various billionaires”

According to Cohen, “the FBI decided not to pursue it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.