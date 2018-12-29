Report: MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Death of Houston Teen

Two MS-13 members have been charged in the shooting death of a Houston-area teen that took place earlier this month, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Melvin Josue Salvador, 18, and Celso Onelio Sandoval, 25, are accused of shooting Edwin Trigueros, 16, and are being held in the Harris County Jail.

The shooting took place on Dec. 16 in northwestern Houston, Fox News reported. Trigueros was last seen talking to a man in a red sedan and was later taken to the hospital in critical condition where he died two days later.

According to court documents cited by The Houston Chronicle, the suspects “assassinated a 16-year-old who was just walking down the street, and then committed an aggravated robbery right afterwards.”

Both Salvador and Sandoval were charged with murder on Wednesday.

Local police request that if anyone has information about the shooting, please call Houston Police Department homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Ian Cruz, 23, of Queens, New York was also shot on Dec. 16, according to WPIX. Cruz was found in Bayswater Point State Park after having been shot multiple times.

Five individuals, including a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested in connection with Cruz’s murder, all with links to MS-13.

MS-13 is known to be prevalent in South and Central America and is reportedly gaining a stronghold in the United States.

Republican Rep. Steve King noted the target recruits for the gang were some of the same people who were detained after crossing the border and separated from the adults that they crossed with.

“Young boys” all old enough to be tried as adults or serve in the military and are prime MS-13 gang material & certainly grew up in the culture of one of the top 10 most violent countries in the world. https://t.co/r8Ur40tqhd — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 22, 2018

“‘Young boys’ all old enough to be tried as adults or serve in the military and are prime MS-13 gang material & certainly grew up in the culture of one of the top 10 most violent countries in the world,” King wrote.

President Donald Trump has cited the threat of organized crime and drugs from this particular group when pushing for border security.

“Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13,” Trump wrote on Twitter in June.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

“They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”

