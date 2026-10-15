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FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Sept. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Sept. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

MS NOW Falsely Reports Kash Patel Is in Russia – Gets Brutally Fact-Checked Directly by the FBI

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 14, 2026 at 6:49pm
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MS NOW reported on Wednesday that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia, but the FBI posted video of him in Virginia to disprove the erroneous report.

Justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian told host Peter Alexander on “State of Play” that two sources familiar with the matter said Patel had arrived in Russia for a planned trip, according to a report from Mediaite.

Dilanian said the bureau was not commenting, that he had asked for a response and not received one, and that the last FBI director to visit Russia was Robert Mueller in 2013.

He also said the planned meeting had raised concerns, and that Democratic lawmakers had urged Patel to call it off.

The FBI Rapid Response account answered on X with a side-by-side.

On the left was the MS NOW claim. On the right was Patel at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, at a law enforcement appreciation event.

“MS Now’s ‘sources’ are ‘familiar’ with NOTHING!” the post said.

It included footage of Patel at the roundtable.

Related:
MS NOW Reporter Offers Hilarious Apology After Fake Reporting: Kash Patel 'Did Not, in Fact, Land in Russia'

Patel replied, “Facts over clickbait.”

A short time later, he posted from his own account that MS NOW had reported he “landed in Russia” for meetings with the FSB.

He called it another lie about the bureau, listed arrest and seizure figures under his tenure at the FBI, and said the outlet owed an apology to the FBI, law enforcement, and the American people.


Dilanian issued a correction about two hours later with host Alicia Menendez.

“I want to correct reporting from earlier today,” he said.

“I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently. We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it.”

What do you think about the reporting from MS NOW regarding Kash Patel?

He said the timing of any potential trip remained unclear, and he added, “We regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors.”


MS NOW is one of the three outlets, along with CNN and Politico, that filed suit after the Trump administration revoked their White House access last month.

A federal judge blocked that ban Tuesday.

Patel’s fiancée, Alexis Wilkins, has also sued MS NOW, accusing it of using “sham” sources for false claims.

Dilanian is named as a defendant in that suit.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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