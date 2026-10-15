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MS NOW's Ken Dilanian, left, boasted Wednesday that his network is "transparent about when we make errors." Dilanian had to publicly apologize for his erroneous reporting that FBI Director Kash Patel was in Russia.
MS NOW's Ken Dilanian, left, boasted Wednesday that his network is "transparent about when we make errors." Dilanian had to publicly apologize for his erroneous reporting that FBI Director Kash Patel was in Russia. (Carolyn Cole - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

MS NOW Reporter Offers Hilarious Apology After Fake Reporting: Kash Patel 'Did Not, in Fact, Land in Russia'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 15, 2026 at 8:45am
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MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian walked back his report that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia. He used the correction to say the network is “transparent” when it is wrong.

 


About two hours after the original report, Dilanian told host Alicia Menendez: “I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently.

“We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S.”

He continued: “The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it.

“The news of this planned meeting had raised serious concerns, including among some Democratic lawmakers, who had urged Patel to call off the meeting, which, according to published reports, was supposed to be happening today.

How do you feel about MS NOW's transparency after their reporting error?

“But we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear.

“Again, we regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors.”

Alex Christy posted the clip. He noted that Dilanian admitted the “scoop” was not real, and added that the correspondent “had to pat himself on the back while doing so.”

 

Related:
MS NOW Falsely Reports Kash Patel Is in Russia – Gets Brutally Fact-Checked Directly by the FBI

Dilanian had told host Peter Alexander on “State of Play” Wednesday that two sources had informed him that Patel had arrived in Russia.

The FBI Rapid Response account responded with video of Patel at a law enforcement appreciation event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The agency wrote that MS NOW’s sources were “familiar with NOTHING.”

Patel replied, “Facts over clickbait,” and that the outlet owed an apology to the FBI, law enforcement, and the American people.

 

Dilanian’s correction did not name the two sources or explain how they got the information wrong.

 


Patel’s post about MS NOW complained that the outlet “constantly tells lies about this FBI and law enforcement’s historic achievements in safeguarding the American people.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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