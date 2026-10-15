MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian walked back his report that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia. He used the correction to say the network is “transparent” when it is wrong.

MSNOW reported Kash Patel was in Russia. He was actually in Virginia. FBI sharing this below. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2026



About two hours after the original report, Dilanian told host Alicia Menendez: “I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI Director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently.

“We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S.”

He continued: “The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it.

“The news of this planned meeting had raised serious concerns, including among some Democratic lawmakers, who had urged Patel to call off the meeting, which, according to published reports, was supposed to be happening today.

How do you feel about MS NOW's transparency after their reporting error? They should be more careful Transparency is important It's just a mistake I don't trust their reporting Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use They should be more careful 8% (5 votes) Transparency is important 0% (0 votes) It's just a mistake 0% (0 votes) I don't trust their reporting 92% (61 votes)

“But we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear.

“Again, we regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors.”

Alex Christy posted the clip. He noted that Dilanian admitted the “scoop” was not real, and added that the correspondent “had to pat himself on the back while doing so.”

Ken Dilanian has admitted the “Patel in Russia” scoop isn’t real, but, of course, he had to pat himself on the back while doing so, “I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a planned trip that had been reported about recently. We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. …The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you.” — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 14, 2026

Dilanian had told host Peter Alexander on “State of Play” Wednesday that two sources had informed him that Patel had arrived in Russia.

The FBI Rapid Response account responded with video of Patel at a law enforcement appreciation event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The agency wrote that MS NOW’s sources were “familiar with NOTHING.”

Patel replied, “Facts over clickbait,” and that the outlet owed an apology to the FBI, law enforcement, and the American people.

MS NOW just reported I had “landed in Russia” for meetings with the FSB. The same outlet constantly tells lies about this FBI and law enforcement’s historic achievements in safeguarding the American people. The results speak for themselves:

• 53,969+ violent crime arrests (up 90%)

• Nearly 20% decrease in the nationwide murder rate

• 31,016+ violent criminals and gang members arrested (up 30%)

• 10 of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives captured (2.5× the prior four years)

• 11,081+ child victims located and identified (up 21%)

• 3,258+ kilos of fentanyl seized (up 8%) — enough to kill 247+ million Americans This is no accident. It is due to the relentless work of this FBI and all of our state, local, and tribal partners. They owe an apology to this FBI, the men and women of law enforcement, and to the American people. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 14, 2026

Dilanian’s correction did not name the two sources or explain how they got the information wrong.

Great event at Liberty University hosting some of our law enforcement partners in the area with my great friend @RepJohnMcGuire, one of the strongest supporters of good cops in the entire country. These are the partners who have helped this @FBI and this administration lead the most prolific run of crime reduction in American history – the largest single year decrease in violent crime since 1936, a 20% decrease in the national murder rate, over 1,000 individuals prevented from conducting terrorist attacks, and more included. We discussed the evolving threat landscape and how to meet the challenge with new tech like superintelligence, the FBI’s efforts to stay ahead of cyber criminals and drug trafficking networks, and the historic federal/state/local partnerships we’ve built these last 20 months – through Homeland Security Task Forces as well as the nearly 3,000 task force officers we’ve added in the field, essential to the work we do with our partners. Special thanks to the students who showed up to celebrate law enforcement and learn how they can potentially join our ranks of public service. These are the future leaders of America. Proud to spend time with them and celebrate all our brave men and women who safeguard the greatest country on earth. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 15, 2026



Patel’s post about MS NOW complained that the outlet “constantly tells lies about this FBI and law enforcement’s historic achievements in safeguarding the American people.”

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