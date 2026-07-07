MS NOW Says Quiet Part Out Loud: They Didn't Believe Past Platner Accuser Because She Was 'Associated with Right-Wing Politics'

I guess now that MS NOW has shed its NBC ties, the liberal cable mainstay is free to say the horrible (but clearly true) quiet part out loud.

In the case of Graham Platner, that silent part is this: Sure, he’d been credibly accused of partner abuse before and had serious problems with sexual boundaries, but the reason they believed the allegations being made on Monday was that they weren’t being made by a Republican who happened to have the misfortune of dating Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee some years ago.

For those of you who missed the 57th or 83rd or whatever-th thoroughly disqualifying scandal the far-left hobbyist oysterman has endured since his insurgent candidacy began last August, Politico reported on Monday afternoon that a woman Platner had an on-and-off relationship with accused him of raping her in 2021.

From the report:

The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks. POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office. Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual. “I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” she said. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

This tracks with virtually everything we know about Platner — issues with women, issues with drugs and alcohol, issues with consent and abuse — which kind of raises the question as to why this was allowed to get this far in the first place.

MS NOW spelled it out: The first time around, he abused a conservative. Believe all women, so long as they check the right boxes.

While Platner’s social media history had confirmed that the man had serious issues with women and what constituted sexual consent, and rumors had long swirled on social media about how he lived this out in his private life and not just on Reddit, a June New York Times report laid out in graphic detail allegations from a former girlfriend who said that Platner abused her, intimidated her, and would cavalierly talk about potentially raping home intruders, but “not in a gay way,” just to show them who was dominant.

Even though Platner didn’t dispute the horrifying and grotesquely bizarre rape comments, and the ex-girlfriend said the Times actually sanitized her version of events, this somehow wasn’t a clarion call for someone to get him the heck out of the race.

Leave it to MS NOW’s Antonia Hylton to spell it out for you after the latest scandal: “Part of, I think, what made it complicated for some Democrats to fully believe the woman who was the center of the last round was that she was associated with right-wing politics.

However, Hylton believes this woman because she was conflicted about supporting Platner’s politics and letting Maine know that they were on the verge of electing a credibly accused rapist:

MSNOW’s Antonia Hylton rips @LyndseyFifield, arguing she was less credible than Jenny Racicot because she’s “associated with right-wing politics” pic.twitter.com/jcHXqqCDOT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 6, 2026

Just so we’re clear here: Lyndsey Fifield, the conservative comms staffer and sometimes-podcaster, didn’t do her career any favors by coming forward about their relationship, which lasted from roughly 2013 to 2015. This isn’t some kind of wild-eyed activist type looking to torpedo Platner by any means necessary, simply someone with a very credible account of what happened.

And the way she was treated by people like Hylton is now the reason we have this allegation. From Politico:

Racicot said she later felt compelled to go public about her experience because the reaction to the Times story was dominated by controversy about another woman, Lyndsey Fifield, who alleged Platner mistreated her and faced attacks because of her ties to the Republican Party. (Contacted by POLITICO, Fifield stood by the allegations she made to the Times and declined to comment further.)

To be fair, she did comment elsewhere — like in response to Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who dropped his endorsement of Platner in the wake of the Politico report.

Mine weren’t sufficiently troubling or serious for you, right? https://t.co/4ZkTvKLUmY — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 6, 2026

To be fair, there should have been plenty of points of departure where Platner’s unfitness for office should have occasioned party officials to hound him from the race. But that moment could have been after Fifield’s allegations went public, in what she says was a whitewashed (but still damning) version, on June 4 — five days before the Maine primary. Yes, Platner was effectively running unopposed, but Gov. Janet Mills was still on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, even though she’d dropped her campaign, and a weekend scramble session could have stopped this.

But, no: Believe all women, so long as the woman is a leftist. As for the rest of them, pfft: Who’re you going to believe, a Nazi-sympathizing drunkard with a radioactive social media history who can’t even deny that he would talk about raping home intruders to assert dominance, or someone with bad politics?

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