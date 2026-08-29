Oh, Lawrence O’Donnell still has a show. Right. I’d forgotten about the guy or the network he’s on, currently called MS NOW after NBC spun it off.

Last time I remember talking about O’Donnell was when he was lying about media coverage of President Donald Trump. (He claimed the Trump-deranged CNN is too positive about the president.)

I just checked, and that was six years ago. Time flies.

I’m assuming he’s lied blatantly between then and now, and repeatedly and at length. After all, he still has a show on MS NOW, and lying is a prerequisite for that position, from what I can tell.

And O’Donell went a good way toward proving that on Wednesday when he went on an extended viral rant that Donald Trump never attended a military school when it’s a well-known fact about Trump that he went to a military school.

The claim came in the midst of a rant — or what qualifies as a rant in O’Donnell’s oeuvre, which combines a risible self-serious cadence with the kind of Valium-soaked tenor NPR usually strives for — about the military action in Iran.

Anyone can have an opinion about this, and, of course, O’Donnell does — and, of course, you can guess what it is. Fair enough; whatever keeps you employed, I suppose.

No, what got him really angry, at least through that diazepam haze, was the fact that Trump posted a picture of his military school graduation on Truth Social, something O’Donnell called “demented.”

“Donald Trump posted this picture of himself today using the lying phrase ‘military academy.’ ‘Donald Trump in military academy’ is a lie. He was in a rich kids boarding school, a high school in suburban New York,” O’Donnell said.

Here’s a Grok-animated version of the original Truth Social post; the animation makes it cooler and probably annoys O’Donnell even more:

President Trump shares a rare photo with his parents, Fred and Mary Anne Trump, from his time at New York Military Academy. The President attended the academy from 1959 to 1964, forming the early foundation of the leadership and discipline that would later define him. The… pic.twitter.com/A2LVJz58HO — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 26, 2026

“The United States of America has military academies at West Point, at Annapolis, and in Colorado Springs, where the Air Force Academy is located,” O’Donnell continued.

“Donald Trump could not possibly have gained admission to any one of those military academies, and instead he went to a high school where they engaged in cosplaying every day as imaginary members of an imaginary military.

“The uniform he’s wearing in this stupid picture that any sane person would know is an embarrassing picture, is an invented costume. It’s like a Halloween costume – has no meaning whatsoever.”

WATCH: MS NOW’s @Lawrence O’Donnell launches into a hysterical tirade over Trump RTing an old photo of him, doesn’t seem to know that Trump is an alumnus of the New York Military Academy LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: In a fully demented, Trumpian attempt to self-certify his military… pic.twitter.com/wuMT6BQmIE — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 28, 2026

It is far more accurate to say that Lawrence O’Donnell cosplays as a news anchor than to say Trump cosplayed as a guy who went to a military academy. I mean, MS NOW isn’t even really a network, it’s like a make-work program so that Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton won’t wreak havoc in the actual economy.

Meanwhile, while it’s unclear whether Trump could have made it into any of the service academies — he did make it into the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania — it’s an indisputable fact that he went to high school at the freaking New York Military Academy.

Because I’d rather light a candle than curse his darkness, I’ll help @Lawrence O’Donnell. The president did in fact attend the New York Military Academy. His part of their “distinguished Alumni”.

I labored for all of 15 seconds to find the facts he and his staff somehow missed. https://t.co/vLnhFOpPKk pic.twitter.com/ILp9n0odVz — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) August 28, 2026

Just because a military school is a high school does not make it “cosplay.”

And just because Lawrence O’Donnell doesn’t like the president doesn’t give him the right to lie to whatever viewership MS NOW actually has at this point.

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