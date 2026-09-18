Ms. Rachel Makes Bizarre, Racially Tinged Plea After Macklemore's Booted from Ed Sheeran Tour

Breathe easy LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Chris Rock, and Will Smith.

The bloodthirsty, pro-Palestinian mob that is currently in the midst of canceling the aggressively milquetoast Ed Sheeran won’t be turning their eyes towards you gentlemen anytime soon.

That’s because pro-Palestinian causes don’t want or need your money.

And that’s not coming from this writer. This is according to one of the pro-Palestinian cause’s biggest voices, children’s content creator Ms. Rachel (government name Rachel Accurso).

So for the unaware, white rapper Macklemore was an opening act on Sheeran’s current music tour. Macklemore felt that someone else’s tour was the appropriate time to hijack the concert to spout off pro-Palestinian talking points. That led to Sheeran being told to drop Macklemore (which Sheeran obliged), which then led to the rapper somehow becoming a martyr for pro-Palestinian causes.

Macklemore would end up donating to those very causes he clearly believes in.

This is where Accurso comes in. She took to Ms. Rachel’s official Instagram account to post a message in solidarity with Macklemore — and apparently, only people who look like Macklemore.

See if you can spot where things get weird:

“I will match Macklemore’s donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza,” Accurso wrote. “Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed and children continue to be killed every day.”

“We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights.”

(And for what it’s worth, Accurso never really brings up the children who were slaughtered on Oct. 7, but I digress.)

Unsurprisingly, people were a little confused as to why black, Hispanic, Asian, Indian, or any other sort of celebrity wasn’t being called on to help.

Why only white celebrities lmao https://t.co/AWUdyJO2KV — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) September 17, 2026

“I invite every wealthy WHITE celebrity…” what in the racist hell is this antisemitic terrorism simp talking about? https://t.co/PDfliS3rcc — Shayna Maidel (@1ShaynaMaidel) September 17, 2026

Why does everything recursively come back to race with the left?

Notice Accurso’s use of “privilege.” This is little more than dog whistling for race-obsessed leftists.

And it’s more than fair to ask why. Seriously, if these donations to Gaza (which may very well end up in the hands of Hamas) are so important, and such “a moral obligation,” why is Accurso not calling on minority celebrities to help?

I would hope that the tacit racism is obvious to everyone.

This is just another flavor of the beloved Democratic talking point that black people are too helpless to obtain voter ID. It’s gross and insulting. Minority celebrities don’t have the “privilege” and “platforms” to spare? Please.

Look, I think it’s kind of odd in general that anybody would take marching orders from a lady who makes videos about how other people’s children can poop for a living. It’s even weirder to listen to her takes about a deeply complicated geopolitical issue, flattening it into a two-word slogan like “Free Palestine.”

The left is so obsessed with race — even when it’s supposed to be about the children. They just can’t help themselves.

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