The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch
Print

MSM Erupts After Sinclair Has Local Journalists Unite Against Fake News

By Chris Agee
April 4, 2018 at 12:57pm

Print

An influential television broadcast company has come under fire in recent days after a video showed news anchors at dozens of local networks reciting identical scripts warning of the rise of “fake news.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns nearly 200 local stations in markets across the U.S., is defined by its critics as an ideologically driven company eager to defend President Donald Trump.

When anchors were instructed to deliver prepared and unaltered remarks denouncing “fake news,” echoing a frequent refrain from within the Oval Office, numerous public figures expressed concern about the precedent such news practices could set.

The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” shared a link to the Deadspin article that included the entire script. In his tweet, Kimmel called Sinclair’s behavior “extremely dangerous to our democracy.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Although the company has been excoriated by critics who believe local journalists should not be required to read copy provided by corporate owners, Sinclair’s defenders say there is no evidence the latest monologue was a direct defense of Trump.

The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro made that argument in an article published this week.

“There’s nothing about Trump there,” he wrote. “And complaints about one-sided news and ‘sharing of false and biased’ news on social media have been absolutely common on the Left.”

Does Sinclair's script concern you?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

According to Shapiro, if CNN anchor Brian Stelter read the same script “word for word, nobody would have any problem with it.”

His point that the general message has been trumpeted by both sides of the aisle is exemplified in a public service announcement by former CBS anchor Dan Rather.

Describing his monologue as a “short primer” in identifying fake news, Rather offered several tips, such as checking multiple sources to confirm key facts in a story.

Nevertheless, it is Sinclair’s perceived political bias and deference to Trump that has outraged a flurry of social media users this week.

RELATED: CNN Hammered for Sexist Comments on YouTube Shooter

At least one prominent tweeter, however, has defended the company multiple times against attacks in recent days.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump denounced the “Fake News Networks” while holding Sinclair up as “far superior” to networks like CNN and “even more Fake NBC,” which he described as “a total joke.”

The following day, he again called out “Fake News Networks,” accusing them of having a “sick and biased AGENDA.”

The president specifically targeted “‘Fakers’ at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS” for criticizing Sinclair, suggesting the networks “should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!”

Prior the current controversy, John Oliver dedicated a segment of his HBO series “This Week Tonight” to informing his audience about Sinclair, a company that was then still unfamiliar to most Americans.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: fake news, mainstream media, media bias

By: Chris Agee on April 4, 2018 at 12:57pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

ms 13

99 MS-13 Gang Members Arrested – All Entered US as ‘Unaccompanied Minors’

Rob Shimshock

California_(1)

California Hikes Tuition on Citizens, Exempts Illegals

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Randy DeSoto

‘I Can Only Imagine’ Continues To Rock Box Office as It Crosses New Threshold

Randy DeSoto

melania trump

Melania Shows up for White House Easter Egg Roll Wearing Perfect Outfit for the Occasion

Joe Setyon

donald trump, border

Breaking: Trump Deploying US Military to Protect US-Mexico Border

Randy DeSoto

barack obama, donald trump (2)

Breaking: Trump Approval Hits 50%, Tops Obama at Same Point in His Presidency

Luke Rosiak

Wasserman Schultz and 44 Dems Exempted Pakistani IT Aides From Background Checks

Recently Posted