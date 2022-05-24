MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC Ignore Bombshell Testimony That Clinton Green-Lit 2016 Trump-Russia Allegations

Multiple major news outlets that heavily covered the allegations that the Trump Organization had back-channel ties with a Russian bank during the 2016 race have ignored testimony in the news programs from Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager that she approved of a scheme to promote the unsubstantiated claim to the media.

These outlets that have not covered Clinton’s alleged role include MSNBC, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News.

On Friday, former campaign manager Robby Mook testified at the Michael Sussmann trial that Clinton “agreed” with a plan to disseminate to the media that the Trump Organization had covert ties to a Russian bank.

Sussmann was employed with the D.C. law firm Perkins Coie during the 2016 presidential race and had the Clinton campaign as a client.

Special Counsel John Durham’s prosecutors have accused him of failing to reveal to the FBI he was working for the campaign when he passed on information in September 2016 supposedly tying the Trump Organization to the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank.

Presenting the allegations to the FBI would allow the campaign to relay to the media that the matter was currently being investigated.

Clinton herself promoted the idea that the Trump Organization had illicit ties to Russia in an Oct. 31, 2016, tweet, just days before the election.

“Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,” she wrote.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Fox News reported that former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data Sussmann provided and found after looking into the matter for several weeks in the fall of 2016 that “there was nothing there.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team would also later determine the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite Mook’s bombshell testimony linking Clinton herself to the promotion of the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative, which overshadowed the first two years of the 45th president’s time in office, many major news outlets did not cover the subject on their new programs, according to Fox News.

“MSNBC, ABC News, NBC News and CBS News didn’t report the news on air through Sunday night, according to a search of transcripts. None of the networks have mentioned the names ‘Mook’ or ‘Sussmann’ since the testimony,” Fox said.

NewsBusters also reported ABC, CBS and NBC completely ignored Mook’s testimony concerning Clinton.

CBS News did cover the story online.

#Durham Robby Mook, former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton, testified HRC agreed to provide info about alleged link between Donald Trump + Alfa Bank to a reporter, despite fact her campaign was not certain about truth allegations. @psmolinski https://t.co/E4hlzCHxn6 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 21, 2022

The Western Journal could not locate any coverage of the matter through an online search of “Mook” or “Sussmann” from MSNBC, ABC News or NBC News.

DePauw University communications professor Jeffrey McCall told Fox that this is “a classic case of journalism of omission.”

“This is an intentional ignoring of a legitimate news matter in order to support the ideological drift of the editors and producers,” McCall said.

“The establishment media are generally unwilling to report on the Durham probe and current legal developments because to do so would necessarily acknowledge the journalistic malpractice committed for two years while pushing the misguided Russia collusion narrative,” he added.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “The Clinton campaign fabricated a completely false story about Trump having a secret server with a Russian bank.”

Good morning. The Clinton campaign fabricated a completely false story about Trump having a secret server with a Russian bank. The 2 servile partisan “reporters” who most pushed it — @FranklinFoer and @NatashaBertrand — have been repeatedly promoted.https://t.co/lUlbHEOGPw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

“When major news outlets spread outright lies – not just one day, but repeatedly affirming them,” he added, “they just stay silent and pretend it never happened when the proof emerges they lied.”

Billionaire Elon Musk also chimed in on the topic.

All true. Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia. Makes you wonder what else is fake. https://t.co/avtjEdthmA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

He tweeted, “Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia.”

