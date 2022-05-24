Share
News

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC Ignore Bombshell Testimony That Clinton Green-Lit 2016 Trump-Russia Allegations

 By Randy DeSoto  May 24, 2022 at 3:16pm
Share

Multiple major news outlets that heavily covered the allegations that the Trump Organization had back-channel ties with a Russian bank during the 2016 race have ignored testimony in the news programs from Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager that she approved of a scheme to promote the unsubstantiated claim to the media.

These outlets that have not covered Clinton’s alleged role include MSNBC, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News.

On Friday, former campaign manager Robby Mook testified at the Michael Sussmann trial that Clinton “agreed” with a plan to disseminate to the media that the Trump Organization had covert ties to a Russian bank.

Sussmann was employed with the D.C. law firm Perkins Coie during the 2016 presidential race and had the Clinton campaign as a client.

Special Counsel John Durham’s prosecutors have accused him of failing to reveal to the FBI he was working for the campaign when he passed on information in September 2016 supposedly tying the Trump Organization to the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank.

Trending:
Beto O'Rourke Disrupts Abbott's Press Conference on School Shooting, Mayor Calls Him 'Sick Son of a B****'

Presenting the allegations to the FBI would allow the campaign to relay to the media that the matter was currently being investigated.

Clinton herself promoted the idea that the Trump Organization had illicit ties to Russia in an Oct. 31, 2016, tweet, just days before the election.

“Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank,” she wrote.

Fox News reported that former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data Sussmann provided and found after looking into the matter for several weeks in the fall of 2016 that “there was nothing there.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team would also later determine the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite Mook’s bombshell testimony linking Clinton herself to the promotion of the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative, which overshadowed the first two years of the 45th president’s time in office, many major news outlets did not cover the subject on their new programs, according to Fox News.

“MSNBC, ABC News, NBC News and CBS News didn’t report the news on air through Sunday night, according to a search of transcripts. None of the networks have mentioned the names ‘Mook’ or ‘Sussmann’ since the testimony,” Fox said.

Related:
Joe and Hunter Biden Formally Placed on 'Black List,' Permanently Banned from Entering Foreign Nation

NewsBusters also reported ABC, CBS and NBC completely ignored Mook’s testimony concerning Clinton.

CBS News did cover the story online.

The Western Journal could not locate any coverage of the matter through an online search of “Mook” or “Sussmann” from MSNBC, ABC News or NBC News.

DePauw University communications professor Jeffrey McCall told Fox that this is “a classic case of journalism of omission.”

“This is an intentional ignoring of a legitimate news matter in order to support the ideological drift of the editors and producers,” McCall said.

“The establishment media are generally unwilling to report on the Durham probe and current legal developments because to do so would necessarily acknowledge the journalistic malpractice committed for two years while pushing the misguided Russia collusion narrative,” he added.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “The Clinton campaign fabricated a completely false story about Trump having a secret server with a Russian bank.”

“When major news outlets spread outright lies – not just one day, but repeatedly affirming them,” he added, “they just stay silent and pretend it never happened when the proof emerges they lied.”

Billionaire Elon Musk also chimed in on the topic.

He tweeted, “Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Father of School Shooting Victim Has 3-Point Plan to Protect Schools - And It Doesn't Involve Banning Guns
MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC Ignore Bombshell Testimony That Clinton Green-Lit 2016 Trump-Russia Allegations
Platoon-Sized Elements in Camouflage Caught Crossing Into U.S. from Mexico
Joe and Hunter Biden Formally Placed on 'Black List,' Permanently Banned from Entering Foreign Nation
2020 Census Grossly Undercounted Heartland States While Overcounting Deep-Blue Areas; Will Shape Political Landscape for a Decade
See more...

Conversation