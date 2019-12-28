MSNBC Admits Rising Wages, Big Raise Are Trouble for Democrats

The economy is working against Democrats trying to defeat President Donald Trump, one MSNBC anchor admitted Friday.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing noted Friday that The Wall Street Journal printed three major headlines that make the case Trump’s economy has powered Americans into prosperity.

“Let’s look again. Meantime, whoever the nominee is, you’ve got to look at the front page of the Wall Street Journal today, three big economic headlines are like a late Christmas present for the president,” she said.

She then quoted headlines from three Journal articles.

“‘Rank-and-File Workers Get Bigger Raises’, wages rising at a faster rate more than a decade, ‘Holiday Cheer Amazon and Tiffany,’ both companies with strong sales,” Jansing explained (although the MSNBC graphic, unsurprisingly, printed one headline twice and left the third completely out). “And ‘Global Stocks follow U.S. Markets Higher.’ We see the global markets edging up after that strong Christmas season and what we saw in the stock market yesterday.”

Jansing’s comments came as CNBC sought to compare the current economy with the performance of the economy in the third year of past presidents.

The results were contained in a story headlined, “Trump stock market rally is far outpacing past US presidents.”

The CNBC report noted that the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index “has returned more than 50 percent since Trump was elected, more than double the 23 percent average market return of presidents three years into their term.”

This year’s return was 28 percent, CNBC reported, more than double that average of 12.8 percent for the third year in office for past presidents.

The report noted that the strong job market, a hallmark of the Trump administration, has boosted the economy because “since Americans were working, they were also spending.”

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 23.87 points to 28,645, which puts the Dow up 22.80 percent for the year, according to MarketWatch.

So what’s ahead? More of the same, according to Trish Regan of Fox Business.

“President Trump has proven and will continue to prove in the year ahead that free-market capitalism and American ‘prosperity for all’ — including every coal miner in Pennsylvania, every factory worker in Michigan — and American capital markets can go hand and hand,” she wrote in a recent Op-Ed.

“We’re heading into a new year on track for another economic win. Job growth is soaring, wage growth for average earners is soaring, our stock market is soaring and the president is reworking trade deals at a record pace to benefit American workers,” she wrote.

Reagan said that economic success has consigned the politics of impeachment in the shadows.

“The success of U.S. markets and the growth in our economy and wages tells you: no one cares about the ‘Schiff show,'” she wrote.

