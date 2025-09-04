MSNBC Analyst Who's Been Robbed Multiple Times in DC Complains About Trump Crackdown

MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker co-wrote an article for the Atlantic on Sunday, decrying President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., despite having been robbed multiple times in the nation’s capital.

In her piece, Parker accused Trump of using D.C. as a “test case” to “deploy the National Guard across the country as a paramilitary police force — and that Americans are being conditioned to accept authoritarianism.”

I’m sure the president’s choice had nothing to do with the city’s issues with crime, violence, drugs, and homelessness.

After expressing sorrow for illegal immigrants not being able to walk the streets, Parker tried to mock the National Guard troops’ presence but came off more like an arrogant college professor grading a student’s paper.

“Their sudden appearance brings with it an absurdist sheen — their tasks quotidian (‘beautification’), their backdrops farcical (a Dupont Circle Krispy Kreme), their very presence sitcom-esque (as if lifted from an episode of Veep),” she wrote.

You can feel the animosity and hatred for Trump with every word.

Her outrage is ironic, given that Parker felt the need to complain on the social media website X back in June, about how many times she’d been robbed while living in D.C.

“After another bike was stolen last night, my husband and I realized our life as DC homeowners by the numbers includes: 1 stolen car; 2 stolen scooters/Vespas; 3 stolen bikes; a partridge in a pear tree; etc,” she wrote.

Should Trump continue his crime crackdown in other big cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (136 Votes) No: 3% (4 Votes)



Her hypocrisy aside, the Atlantic article claimed that citizens don’t think the troops are “actually making much of a difference” and compared them to Boy Scouts who were eager to please.

Parker did, however, acknowledge some positive points. Like Mayor Muriel Bowser having to admit there’s been a drop in crime.

She also included testimonials from citizens who were happy that the stench of marijuana was gone from Union Station and “fare-jumpers” were being dealt with.

It was short-lived though, as she couldn’t resist ending on a snide and contemptuous note.

“By the time we headed home, after several hours spent wandering the city’s various quadrants, it was clear that almost no one felt particularly good about the arrangement,” the article read. “Not the National Guardsmen, many of whom clearly didn’t want to be there, leaving their families and jobs in order to spread mulch and pick up trash; and not the residents, many of whom were furious with the occupation of their city or, worse, terrified of what the military’s presence portended for them and their loved ones.”

“Even those residents who welcomed the troops did so from a place of discontent,” Parker concluded. “So fed up with crime and quality-of-life issues that they felt relieved that someone was finally doing something, anything to help.”

The spin of this article is almost sickening.

She mocked the troops who were deployed to protect us, showed more concern for illegal aliens than American citizens, and got caught complaining about the crime rate when it interfered with he personal life.

And just when you thought she’s going to show the other side by admitting that the city needed reinforcements, she tries to paint the entire operation as pointless — and those who support it as desperate.

Yet what else would you expect from a member of the mainstream media who refuses to identify their obvious hypocrisy and believes that opinion amounts to the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.