Share
News
Matthew Dowd speaks onstage at a panel presented by The Washington Post.
Matthew Dowd speaks onstage at a panel presented by The Washington Post. (Andrew Toth / Getty Images for AWXII)

MSNBC Analyst Speculates Charlie Kirk Was Hit by Conservative Celebratory Gunfire, Then Blames Him for Being Shot Over 'Hate Speech'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 10, 2025 at 1:23pm
Share

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday during a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The bullet reportedly struck Kirk in or near the neck as he took questions from students.

On Thursday, MSNBC host Katy Tur discussed the incident during her program.

Tur asked guest Matthew Dowd, “Talk to me about the environment in which a shooting like this happens.”

Dowd responded by first speculating Kirk was shot by a conservative before blaming the 31-year-old for the attack against him.

“Yeah, and again I emphasize what you just emphasized, we don’t know any full details of that we don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, or so we have no idea about this,” he said.

Dowd then opined that Kirk might have been responsible for the violence against him.

He called Kirk “one of the most divisive, especially divisive, younger figures.”

Dowd added that Kirk “is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech… I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

Dowd said the country is in an environment where “you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions take place.”

Tur did not push back on Dowd’s speculation that celebratory gunfire could have been responsible for the shooting.

She also did not challenge his claim that Kirk’s free speech might have played a role in creating an environment that leads to violence.

As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators in Utah had not released information about the suspect or motive.

Related:
Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk

Kirk’s condition remained unknown as of 4 p.m. ET.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on 'Hitler' Rhetoric in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination
Former Minnesota Teacher of the Year Convicted of Sexually Abusing a Student
Watch: Utah Gov. Reads Twisted Messages Engraved on Bullet Casings Used by Charlie Kirk's Killer
Illegal Alien Shot and Killed After Severely Injuring ICE Officer
Utah Governor Rips the Left's 'Words are Violence' Rhetoric After Cops Name Charlie Kirk's Assassin: 'Violence is Violence'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation