Despite two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, the left simply cannot help themselves.

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski interviewed former Rhode Island governor and current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo about a number of topics concerning the upcoming election, the Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, and the prospect of a second Trump term.

When it came specifically to Trump, Raimondo was asked about Trump’s comments made during in rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening — where he said he will be a “protector” to women. While Raimondo engaged in the usually left-wing pro-abortion rhetoric in railing against Trump while bragging about making it easy to kill babies in Rhode Island while governor, she also made a comment so heinous and irresponsible about the former president, Brzezinski was forced to run damage control.

“How did we get here? Let’s extinguish [Trump] for good. We have an answer. We have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, who is pragmatic, who’s open. Let’s just get it done,” Raimondo ranted.

When we consider Trump’s safety and how close his family, his friends, and the country has come to losing him multiple times since July, it’s absolutely jaw dropping that a member of President Joe Biden’s administration could speak of “extinguishing” him.

Even MSNBC realized how absolutely horrible her remarks came off, and Brzezinski quickly sought a clarification.

“And extinguish, you mean vote him out?” she asked.

For a split second, the viewer can see the realization come to Raimondo that Brzezinski is offering her an out, which she immediately takes.

“Yes, absolutely. Vote him out. Banish him from American politics,” Raimondo said.

When left-wing media outlets are covering for your idiocy, you know you really put your foot in your mouth.

As part of the Biden administration, it seems Raimondo would be more careful than she is.

Yet, after the president himself spoke about “the need for us to lower the temperature” after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, even his own cabinet cannot manage that.

Does Raimondo wish the worst for Trump?

Only she can know that.

We can at least say that she is irresponsible and shows a complete disregard for the former president’s safety.

Talk of “extinguishing” a candidate is shocking enough, but she’s saying this during an interview on a major media network where millions will watch.

Biden’s administration should heed his words.

