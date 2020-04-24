MSNBC Anchor Suggests Coronavirus Hurting Trump Could Be a Silver Lining of the Pandemic

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested Thursday that the “silver lining” of the coronavirus pandemic is that it will also damage President Donald Trump.

The host of MSNBC’s “Deadline: The White House” seemed to suggest that after the many failed attempts of removing Trump from the White House, his alleged “sins” will finally “catch up with him” because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is something both tragic, and pathetic, and ironic about the fact that it took a color-blind, gender-blind, state-line-blind virus to sort of have all of the president’s sins from his first three years catch up with him,” she said on the MSNBC show.

“You can’t stand there and lie. You can’t contradict your scientists because they’re the ones that stand at 66 and 68 percent public trust, not you.”

She added that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had low public trust ratings.

TRENDING: Betrayal? California Gov. Newsom Helps Chinese Get $1 Billion in COVID Aid

“I mean, he needs those people whether he likes what they say or not and I wonder what you think about whether or not there’s some silver lining there, that some of the things that we’ve been talking about for three years may be finally catching up with him?” Wallace said.

The MSNBC host had posed the question to Ron Klain, the former Ebola czar under President Barack Obama, who touted Obama’s honesty during the Ebola outbreak, according to a Media Research Center transcript of the interview.

Do you think the media is trying to spin their coverage of the coronavirus to portray Trump in a negative light? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I think the reality is that a leader in this situation has to tell the American people the truth,” Klain said.

“When President Trump stands up yesterday and says there will not be a second wave, he’s denying the inevitable. If you look at the history of epidemics, there’s always a second and third wave. The idea that there’s a smooth curve up and a smooth curve down is wrong.”

Many people were shocked by Wallace’s silver lining narrative, especially considering how many people have died from the virus.

“People are dying and all she can think about it hurting the president,” Connie H. tweeted.

“We had a nuclear strike in the US but at least it was bad for Trumps presidency.”

RELATED: White House Responds to Media Furor Over Trump Disinfectant Comment: 'Out of Context'

There is something wrong with this woman. People are dying and all she can think about is it hurting the president. That’s from the party of caring and empathy. Stone cold hearts. We had a nuclear strike in the US but at least it was bad for Trumps presidency. — Connie H. (@connieleah) April 24, 2020

Another Twitter user said that people need to work together during a crisis and “drop their petty differences.”

During a crisis, when people need to drop their petty differences and work together, people like this reveal themselves as nothing more than hateful and divisive creatures. — bät (@AncientVaults) April 24, 2020

As of Friday morning, there were 880,112 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 50,114 fatalities, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.