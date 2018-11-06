SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics
Print

MSNBC Botches Election Day Coverage Before It Begins by Airing Fake ‘Results’

Emmy-winning 'All In' host Christopher Hayes stops by AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on Nov. 1, 2016, in New York City.Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Emmy-winning 'All In' host Christopher Hayes stops by AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on Nov. 1, 2016, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
at 10:22am
Print

MSNBC was forced to apologize on air after airing an on-screen graphic with election results the night before the U.S. midterm elections.

The news channel aired the graphic as MSNBC host Chris Hayes was talking to Joy Reid about the “enthusiasm” for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in Florida.

The graphic showed Gillum in the lead with 49.4 percent of the votes. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was shown trailing Gillum with 48.8 percent of the vote.

In the top right, the graphic showed that 99 percent of the precincts had reported.

TRENDING: Lee Greenwood Brings House Down at Trump Rally in Tennessee: ‘God Bless the USA!’

Later on in the segment, Hayes clarified the graphic.

“Just want to say,” he said, “earlier this hour we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers.”

He added, “Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Gillum maintains a 4 point lead over DeSantis heading into election day.

Do you think MSNBC purposefully aired this graphic?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Additionally, the Cook Political Report has called this race a “toss up.”

If polls are an indication of the results on election night, the Democrats are poised to take over the House while the GOP is expected to maintain its majority in the Senate.

On Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight forecasted that the Democrats have an 88 percent chance of taking over the House.

However, as Pew Research points out, in 2016 the majority of the polls were wrong that forecasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to win the presidency by a large margin.

President Trump, moreover, maintains optimism despite what the polls show.

He told reporters in Cleveland, “There is a great electricity in the air like we haven’t seen, in my opinion, since the ’16 election,” according to the New York Post.

“So, something’s happening,” he continued. “I think we’re going to do very well in the House. I have never seen the energy that we have, the energy that this whole party has now, it’s really incredible.”

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Jack Davis

Rabbi Avram MlotekHillel / Twitter screen shot

Facebook Removes Rabbi’s Post About Being Harassed by Farrakhan Supporters, Calls It a ‘Mistake’

Molly Prince

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'RourkeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Newspaper That Already Endorsed Beto O’Rourke Gets Fed Up with Dodging, Demands Answers

Wayne Allyn Root

People line up to vote on the last day of early voting at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.Jim Mone / AP Photo

Wayne Allyn Root: Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts GOP Upset

Jack Davis

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a keynote address at 18th Annual David N. Dinkins Leadership Forum at Columbia University, New York.Trevor Collens / Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton Ramps Up Divisive Rhetoric in Final Election Day Plea – ‘Radicalism, Bigotry, and Corruption’

Jack Davis

Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowdJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Obama Urges Florida Voters To Elect Democrats Who Will Make ‘Lives Better’ for Non-Americans

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.