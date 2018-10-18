SECTIONS
MSNBC Broadcasts Building Removing ‘Trump’ Letters, Fails To Air Medal of Honor Ceremony

By Chris Agee
at 2:54pm
MSNBC covered the removal of the Trump name from the exterior of a Manhattan residential building with a live feed on Thursday, reporting on the recent vote that made Trump Place the third area building to strip any branding references to President Donald Trump’s real estate company.

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin offered his analysis as the construction crew took down Trump’s gold-plated name from the condominium building.

“This is the scene on the Upper West Side here in New York City right now,” he said. “And you can see two workers there removing the president’s name from the building.”

He reported that condo owners voted to change the building’s name.

“It is now going to simply be known by its address 200 Riverside Blvd.,” Melvin said. “This is a 46-story building, perhaps another sign that the Trump brand is starting to lose a bit of its appeal.”

However, the cable news network opted against providing live coverage of a White House Medal of Honor ceremony held the previous day, The Daily Caller reported.

On Wednesday, Trump presented Sergeant Major John Canley with a Medal of Honor in recognition of “heroic actions” he demonstrated as part of his 28 years of military service in the Marines.

“John raced straight into enemy fire over and over again, saving numerous American lives and defeating a large group of communist fighters,” Trump said during the ceremony. “Despite sustaining serious injuries — very, very serious injuries — he continued to face down the enemy with no thought for his own safety.”

The Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson reported that CNN similarly skipped coverage of the previous day’s ceremony.

At the time, Trump described the medal recipient as “larger than life,” adding that people like Canley are why “America is the greatest force for peace, justice and freedom the world has ever known.”

As NBC News reported, the president called attention the retired Marine’s “unmatched bravery in one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, the battle of Hue city.”

First lady Melania Trump similarly celebrated Canley for his service and sacrifice.

“Thank you Sergeant Major John Canley for your service to our nation,” she tweeted. “It was an honor to have you and your family at the @WhiteHouse to receive the #MedalofHonor for your heroic actions and leadership under enemy fire.”

