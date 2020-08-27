At irreconcilable odds with their progressive counterparts at every turn this election cycle, conservatives are standing once again with feet planted firmly on the pro-life platform.

Renowned Catholic “sister, soldier, surgeon” Deirdre Byrne led the charge in a Wednesday address before the 2020 Republican National Convention, praising President Donald Trump’s “courage and conviction” in fully realizing key portions of the pro-life agenda.

At least one establishment outlet, however, saw fit not to cover the moment.

Instead, everyone’s least favorite MSNBC talking head Rachel Maddow, a ratings disaster in recent months, cut away from Byrne’s remarks in order to cover the already stale news of adviser Kellyanne Conway’s departure from the Trump administration.

Conway herself addressed the convention Wednesday night to endorse the president, shedding light on an overwhelmingly positive experience as a leading lady in the Trump White House.

She had publicly announced her departure from the administration Sunday, according to The Washington Post, informing the president in an Oval Office meeting that both she and her husband, anti-Trump Republican George Conway, would be taking a step back from public life to focus on fractures in their family dynamic.

Apparently such “news” warranted ignoring remarks on the most divisive social, cultural and moral issue of our time delivered by a devout Christian missionary, U.S. Army Medical Corps colonel and surgeon for wounded veterans.

Such things just aren’t as compelling to MSNBC’s audience as a bit of palace intrigue pertaining to the Trump administration — or even a roughly two-minute commercial break.

Those who were not deprived of the opportunity to witness Byrne’s remarks, however, know they were particularly poignant.

As the sister recounted her experience serving war-weary refugee communities with the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, she hit an emotional grand slam, reminding audiences the most “marginalized” community of all was living right under their noses.

“While we tend to think of the marginalized as living beyond our borders, the truth is the largest marginalized group in the world can be found here in the United States,” Byrne said. “They are the unborn.”

“As Christians, we first met Jesus as a stirring embryo in the womb of an unwed mother and saw him born nine months later in the poverty of the cave. It’s no coincidence that Jesus stood up for what was just and was ultimately crucified because what he said wasn’t politically correct or fashionable. As followers of Christ, we are called to stand up for life against the politically correct or fashionable of today,” Byrne added.

“We must fight against a legislative agenda that supports and even celebrates destroying life in the womb.”

Such was the nature of the sister’s appearance at the RNC. She would go on to suggest that the next crucial step forward in the fight against the abortion agenda was to re-elect Trump.

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages,” Byrne said. “His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics.”

“President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide. Because of his courage and conviction, President Trump has earned the support of America’s pro-life community,” she said.

“Moreover, he has a nationwide religious standing behind him. You’ll find us here, with our weapon of choice: the rosary.”

Byrne was not the only, or even the first, first pro-life speaker to address the 2020 RNC this week.

Immediately after the sister’s appearance, famed football coach Lou Holtz delivered a speech rebuking 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as “Catholic in Name Only” for his career-long legislative defense of abortion, despite supposed personal opposition to the procedure and institution.

One night prior, former Planned Parenthood clinic director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson delivered a pro-life speech of her own, in which she detailed the “barbarity” of medical abortion and suggested the potential for the procedure to become more prevalent as a result of the upcoming election “should compel you to action.”

