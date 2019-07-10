SECTIONS
MSNBC Forced To Issue Humiliating Apology After Megan Rapinoe Screams Out Vulgarity on Live TV

By Joe Setyon
Published July 10, 2019 at 11:26am
An MSNBC anchor was forced to apologize after controversial soccer star Megan Rapinoe screamed out a vulgarity during Wednesday’s New York City parade celebrating the U.S. Women’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup victory.

The moment in question came near the end of a speech given by Rapinoe, who won the World Cup’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

MSNBC was among the outlets airing Rapinoe’s address.

“New York City, you’re the motherf—ing best!” she yelled out to the crowd, before walking off the podium.

MSNBC’s censors failed to bleep out the vulgarity, meaning the network’s viewers heard Rapinoe curse without any warning.

WARNING: The video below contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. 

As The Daily Caller noted, the broadcast cut to MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, who apologized to viewers.

“We certainly want to apologize for the language at the end there,” Melvin said.

“But that is Megan Rapinoe speaking in New York City right now to the tens of thousands of fans who have assembled to celebrate that World Cup championship,” he added.

Rapinoe is no stranger to using vulgar language, and she doesn’t care who hears it.

When asked whether she would visit the White House if her team won the World Cup, she had a sharp response.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

“No f—ing way will we be invited to the White House,” she said. “[President Donald Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the [NBA champion Golden State] Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

In her speech Wednesday, Rapinoe asked Americans to “love more, hate less,” according to The Hill.

“This is my charge to everyone, we have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We got to listen more and talk less,” she said.

“We got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility, every single person, here every single person who is not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here, every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place,” Rapinoe added.

