MSNBC Guest Mocks VP Pence as ‘Jesus Whisperer’

By Jack Davis
at 1:41pm
Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith became fodder for mainstream media mockery again on Saturday.

This time, the attack came from Tiffany Cross, managing editor of The Beat DC.

Cross appeared on an MSNBC segment with “the Rev.” Al Sharpton that followed President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation in which Trump offered a compromise that would protect border security, reopen the government, and extend protection for the children of illegal immigrants covered by the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.

Sharpton asked her whether there was any factual basis for Trump’s proposal.

“Let me first say that this deal was put together by Secretary of All the Things Jared Kushner, and by the Jesus whisperer, Vice President Mike Pence,” she said.

“This is not a deal any Democrat was consulted on or had the opportunity to touch. This president has tried to connect the drug war with the immigration crisis and he failed,” she added.

Some on Twitter enjoyed the mockery.

Others found that this crossed a line.

Cross took to Twitter to defend herself and pour more vitriol upon Pence.

In assessing the reaction to the comment, Frank Camp of the Daily Wire mused, “Let’s put a comparable shoe on the other foot.”

“If a guest on Fox News were to refer to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), or Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), all of whom are practicing Muslims, as ‘Muhammad whisperers,’ would anyone take offense? They most certainly would,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

