MSNBC Guest Mocks VP Pence as ‘Jesus Whisperer’

Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith became fodder for mainstream media mockery again on Saturday.

This time, the attack came from Tiffany Cross, managing editor of The Beat DC.

Cross appeared on an MSNBC segment with “the Rev.” Al Sharpton that followed President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation in which Trump offered a compromise that would protect border security, reopen the government, and extend protection for the children of illegal immigrants covered by the Deferred Action to Childhood Arrivals program.

Sharpton asked her whether there was any factual basis for Trump’s proposal.

“Let me first say that this deal was put together by Secretary of All the Things Jared Kushner, and by the Jesus whisperer, Vice President Mike Pence,” she said.

“This is not a deal any Democrat was consulted on or had the opportunity to touch. This president has tried to connect the drug war with the immigration crisis and he failed,” she added.

Some on Twitter enjoyed the mockery.

Oh, @TiffanyDCross how I love you. “This was put together by Secretary of All things Kushner and the Jesus Whisperer Mike Pence.” LOVE — Donna (@daffi515) January 19, 2019

Tiffany Cross, guesting on “Politics Nation”, just dubbed Mike Pence “The Jesus Whisperer”, & I durn near slid off the couch laughing. 🤣🤣🤣 — Raine Weaver (@Raineweaver) January 19, 2019

Others found that this crossed a line.

Hey @TheRevAl who was the girl that called @VP a “Jesus Whisperer”? Wow, If a white person said that about you and your “NATION”, they would be dismantled and fired. I guess everyone on @MSNBC gets a pass on those types of remarks. — ZeengerMan (@ZeengerMan) January 19, 2019

It really comes as no surprise that Liberals make fun of Jesus and His followers. WATCH: MSNBC Guest Calls Vice President Mike Pence ‘The Jesus Whisperer’ https://t.co/ImhzVdbtyy — ♦️Kathy♦️🚫 DMs (@kathym4321) January 20, 2019

Cross took to Twitter to defend herself and pour more vitriol upon Pence.

I am a Christian. Men like @VP Pence have long cloaked their racism & bigotry in Christianity. I sarcastically called him “Jesus Whisperer” bc he misrepresents the word of God. God is not a God of confusion. He will not tell me one thing, and you another. Your beloved #MAGA =hate https://t.co/zgM1s8Uble — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) January 20, 2019

In assessing the reaction to the comment, Frank Camp of the Daily Wire mused, “Let’s put a comparable shoe on the other foot.”

“If a guest on Fox News were to refer to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), or Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), all of whom are practicing Muslims, as ‘Muhammad whisperers,’ would anyone take offense? They most certainly would,” he wrote.

