A historic and deadly winter storm has ravaged the state of Texas over the past few days, leaving millions without power and even taking the lives of some residents.

Yet to MSNBC host Chuck Todd, there is an “upside” to the horrible event. One sentence after explaining that the storm has “killed at least 28 people across the southeast,” Todd said there is one consequence for Texans he is apparently happy about.

“The only upside here is I assume the cold weather motivates people to wear a mask, because it’s one extra layer on your face,” he said.

Even the reporter on the scene in Dallas seemed taken aback by Todd’s peculiar comment. That’s not surprising if you consider how unsympathetic this comment was.

It’s hard to tell whether this was supposed to be a joke that just didn’t hit, or if Todd actually believes the winter storm can be seen in a positive light if it causes Texans to wear masks.

Either way, it was a grossly inappropriate comment in the context of the story.

The implication that Texas has mishandled the coronavirus is also untrue.

Leftist media hosts have been trying to paint conservative states like Texas as some sort of super-spreading grounds for the virus. They have praised governors of states who shut down their economies while accusing others like Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of not taking the virus seriously.

In reality, the numbers paint a different picture. As of Feb. 17, Beckers Hospital Review reported Texas had 143 deaths per 100,000 thousand people according to data updated daily.

This puts Texas right in the middle of the pack in terms of the COVID death rate in the United States. The state has the 24th highest deaths per 100,000 people out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Compare that to the state of New York. As Fox News reported on Jan. 29, many media outlets, including Todd’s own MSNBC, were fawning over Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response in the state.

The same data from Beckers Hospital Review suggest that the media’s favorite governor may not have done such a great job with his virus response.

New York’s 235 deaths per 100,000 people is the second-highest number in the country behind only New Jersey.

Even if Texas was higher on this list, it still would not give Todd a legitimate reason to make light of a deadly storm. However, the numbers show his comment was not only insensitive, but also inaccurate in its implication.

The establishment media was arguing just months ago that it was unacceptable to make light of a deadly virus like COVID-19. In fact, Business Insider suggested former President Donald Trump should not do anything at all unless it had something to do with the virus.

“As the virus swept across the US, President Donald Trump downplayed the threat, deflected blame to others, and routinely visited his properties to play golf,” the outlet reported in September.

“From the time of the first known death from COVID-19 in the US to the present day, Trump golfed at least 25 times, according to Trump Golf Count, which tracks the president’s golf outings.”

Not only was Trump not taking the virus seriously enough in his policies, but he was also to be chastised for any leisure activity he participated in during the pandemic, according to the establishment media.

At the same time, Todd can make an offhanded joke directly related to the virus without any issue.

The real reason that Todd lacks sympathy for Texans is not because of their virus response, but because he dislikes their politics and therefore dislikes them.

Such a comment makes it clear that the left is attempting to use the virus as an excuse for what they truly believe — that anyone who disagrees with them politically is evil and deserves to be punished.

