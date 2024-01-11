MSNBC Host Lets Out a Laugh After Jill Biden Makes Absurd Claim About Joe's Age

First lady Jill Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe” and gave America a taste of how President Joe Biden’s campaign planned to handle the question of his advanced age — but it might not have gotten precisely the response she was hoping for.

“Your husband is 81,” Brzezinski said in a clip of the interview shared by MSNBC on X. “At the end of a second term, he’d be 86. As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that is worried about his age and health? Can he do it?”

Biden didn’t hesitate to defend the president’s energy level and ability.

“He can do it,” she responded. “And I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor; I see his energy; I see his passion. Every single day.”

“Mm-hmm,” Brzezinski seemed to agree. “So, to those who say: ‘I can’t vote for Joe Biden. He’s too old.’ What do you say?”

“I say his age is an asset,” Biden answered.

“Ha!” the “Morning Joe” co-host responded. I’m not sure laughter was what the first lady had been going for, but it’s possible that Brzezinski, an obviously friendly interviewer, wasn’t laughing at her so much as with her — expressing appreciation, as it were, for Biden’s spin on the question of her husband’s age.

My supposition — which I admit is all it is, as Brzezinski was off-camera when she laughed, so there is no body language or facial expression for me to use to help provide some context for her ejaculation — did seem to be supported by her next words.

“He’s wise,” Brzezinski said, essentially making Biden’s argument for her.

“Yes, Biden agreed. “He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history; he knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions.

“He is the right man, or the right person, for the job at this moment in history,” she concluded.

As a side note, I’m not sure what she gained by correcting herself from “right man” to “right person” there; it’s not like calling him the “right man” would mean that a woman couldn’t hold the role, but I’ve given up on trying to make sense of the verbal games played by the left.

Regardless, an August poll by The Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago had 77 percent of respondents saying that Biden was “too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president.”

The same poll found 51 percent of responding adults — still a majority, but obviously a much smaller one — saying the same thing of Trump.

At any rate, you can watch the exchange between the two Joe Biden fans below.

“His age is an asset… he is the right person for the job at this moment.” EXCLUSIVE: @FLOTUS Jill Biden speaks to @morningmika on @morning_joe about voter concerns about the president’s age. https://t.co/cqAN0DHEMF pic.twitter.com/G5SdOhBZVb — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 11, 2024

Have 81 years of life given Joe Biden wisdom? It’s certainly possible. “Wisdom is with the aged, and understanding in length of days,” Job tells us, and who am I to argue with him?

However, as Job goes on to say, that wisdom comes from God Himself, from spending time with Him, from enjoying a personal relationship with Him. And despite the fact that he refers to his Catholicism on a regular basis, Biden’s actions rarely seem to indicate the presence of a relationship with the Father.

Only God knows for sure, of course, and while I’m certain I’ll get emails from people upbraiding me for being judgmental (ironically, the people who write those emails never seem to understand that they cannot write them without being judgmental themselves), the fact is that Jesus commanded us to judge, but to do so wisely, by different standards than the world uses: “Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment,” He said in John 7:24.

By his appearance, Joe Biden has enough white hair to qualify for the “wise statesman” role, I can’t deny it. But if we judge with “right judgment,” as Christ commanded, well …

That might be another story.

