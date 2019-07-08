MSNBC Host Race-Baits Republican Pollster, Falsely Claims He’s Implying Kamala Harris is ‘Too Black’

MSNBC news correspondent Stephanie Ruhle made the unsubstantiated claim during her show on Monday that Republican voters might not back Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris because she is “too black,” the Washington Examiner reported.

During a discussion about Rep. Justin Amash’s rumored third-party presidential run with GOP pollster Chris Wilson and Eddie Glaude, Wilson suggested NeverTrumpers would not be willing to vote for far-left Democrat candidates but could be swayed by Amash.

When Ruhle asked why Wilson believed NeverTrump voters would not back Harris, Wilson explained she is a “little bit too far left.”

Ruhle then asked which of Harris’ policy made her far left, but before Wilson could fully respond, she suggested Republicans might take issue with her skin color.

“Tell me, because it sounds it’s more she’s just too black,” she said.

Independent Rep. Justin Amash, who recently left the Republican Party in protest against President Donald Trump, told CNN he has not ruled out a presidential run as an independent or for the Libertarian Party in 2020.

“I believe that I have to use my skills, my public influence where it serves the country best and I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way works best and if that means doing something else, then I do that,” he said.

“But I feel confident about running in my district, I feel a close tie to my community, I feel — I care a lot about my community and I want to represent them in Congress,” he added, confirming that he will still run for his Michigan seat.

Wilson attempted to make the point, during his interview with Ruhle, that Amash’s candidacy would not complicate the president’s re-election campaign.

“I actually think it doesn’t complicate it at all. In fact, it may actually help him because what they’re a lot of people out there, Republicans who have sentiments left over from 2016 who define themselves as NeverTrumpers that are probably looking for someone else to vote for. They didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump,” he said.

“If Joe Biden were the nominee, they might be able to vote for him, but they’re not going to be able to vote for an Elizabeth Warren or a Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders, and so what Amash may do is give them a siphon.”

Wilson quickly told Ruhle he believed her suggestion NeverTrump voters consider Harris “too black” is “absurd.”

“Okay, no, I mean, that’s absurd, Stephanie, to go there.” He said.

Ruhle interrupted Wilson again, asking, “Then help me, what policy is too far left?”

“Bernie Sanders is too old. Why didn’t you go there first?” Wilson responded.

