President Joe Biden is clearly a frail and feeble 80-year-old man, but left-wing MSNBC is so eager to boost his popularity that it can’t even admit the glaringly obvious truth.

MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle, for one, broke out his best Baghdad Bob impression to show that he can shuck and jive and shill for Biden better than any Leni Riefenstahl reject could when he insisted that the president is even more spry and vital than a 45-year-old man.

Barnicle may be spinning reality only for himself, though. Most voters understand that Biden’s age is a serious problem.

Regardless, appearing on the network’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, Barnicle blasted the media for mistreating Biden.

“Very few of us, very few in the media, really pay enough attention to the weight that this president carries each and every day. You mentioned most of it. Right now, he is carrying two twin towers of tyranny,” he said.

“One in Donald Trump here domestically, the other Bibi Netanyahu in Israel, who’s perhaps the biggest obstacle to a two-state solution that exists today. So the president has that on his plate,” the commentator outrageously posited.

“He’s got a meeting tomorrow with President Xi [Jinping], Premier Xi in San Francisco. He’s got that on his plate. But he has, every hour of every day, something that comes across his desk,” Barnicle added.

But the absurd shilling in his closing comments showed he either has no integrity or is detached from reality.

“None of us can comprehend the weight of the presidency, every hour of every day. And as he would tell you if he were here today, it’s amazing how every country in the world looks to the United States for help, for solutions, for just almost anything you can think of. Every single day,” Barnicle said.

“But you read every newspaper in the country, read every newspaper in the country about President Biden, within the first two paragraphs they’ll point out he’s in his 80s. No kidding. He knows how old he is,” he said in mock disgust.

“You couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. Someone 45 years of age couldn’t do what he does every day, but he does it,” Barnicle said.

MSNBC’s ⁦@mikebarnicle⁩: “Someone 45 years of age couldn’t do what [Biden] does every day, but he does it.” pic.twitter.com/XSyi0tnFLM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2023

This blather is simply a blatant denial of what we all have seen from the president.

Joe Biden is clearly not a spry, vital man. He wanders around stages clearly confused about where he should go. He frequently trips and falls, as elderly people often do because they just can’t keep their balance. He muffs speeches, forgets people’s names and falls back into tall tales about his life and experiences that he claims to have had despite them being debunked time and again.

All these are clear signs of the certain levels of senility that most of us will naturally fade into if we reach our 80s.

But Barnicle is so sold on the Biden agenda that he refuses to admit to the obvious reality right in front of our eyes.

Of course, his flights of fancy and bald-faced partisanship aren’t fooling anyone.

45 years of age? I’m in my 70s , and I could easily do what Biden does every day: call a lid by 9:00 am, take every weekend off, go on vacation 45% of the time, and stumble through reading a teleprompter. Easy peasy. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) November 14, 2023

They lie to themselves and us to hide the reality from themselves that there are undeniable age related problems with this President. — Gardenman (@StevenS11702) November 14, 2023

Imagine thinking normal people will believe that. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 14, 2023

Barnicle is a living example of the old joke, “Are you going to believe me, or are you going to believe your lying eyes?”

But he also seems quite typical of the left-wing media, so sold out to pushing Biden’s agenda that falsehoods and denial of reality have become their stock in trade.

