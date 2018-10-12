SECTIONS
Culture Media Watch Politics
Print

MSNBC Host: I Told Jeb Bush To Punch Trump ‘in the Face’

By Chris Agee
at 2:46pm
Print

Nicolle Wallace, a former communications director for President George Bush, often uses her cable news platform to decry President Donald Trump’s controversial rhetoric.

In a segment of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” on Thursday, the host offered a glimpse behind the scenes of a 2016 presidential debate that she said evoked a sense of dismay on behalf of then-candidate Jeb Bush. Wallace worked as Jeb Bush’s press secretary while he was Florida’s governor.

The show’s panel was discussing the former governor’s decision to engage with Trump following a particularly vicious string of insults, The Hill reported.

Former Republican Committee Chairman Michael Steele said that “if any of the Republicans on that stage backed Jeb Bush up” during the heated exchange, the primary race might have changed.

Wallace then announced that she told the candidate he should have responded to Trump’s offensive words with physical force, which set off some conservative commentators including Donald Trump Jr.

TRENDING: Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

“I told Jeb Bush after the debate that I thought he should have punched him in the face,” Wallace said.

The host went on to list a few of the factors she said would have justified such a response and earned Jeb Bush “hero” status for standing up to the political bully.

“Even if you lost, he insulted your wife, he came down the escalator and called Mexicans rapists and murderers,” Wallace added. “He said, ‘What do you think I should have done?’ I said, ‘I think you should have punched him in the face and then gotten out of the race. You would have been a hero.'”

Are you concerned about the current level of political rhetoric?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The younger Trump retweeted The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra’s post on the segment, adding his own caption to the associated video.

“Is anyone shocked that the left wants people to resort to violence?”

Some conservatives are concerned that calls for political activism on the left will translate to physical violence.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., urged Trump critics to harass individuals in the administration.

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” she said in June. “The people are going to turn on them.”

RELATED: Amid Media Hysteria, Kanye West Proposed Actual Ideas To Improve America to Trump

More recently, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., penned an open letter to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to ask him to rescind a call for activism, Scope News reported.

Earlier this year, Booker encouraged protesters to “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Former President George W. Bush, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, right.Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock

George W. Bush and Mitt Romney Rush to the Aid of Republican Candidate Locked in Tight Battle

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Evie Fordham

New York Post / Twitter screen shot

Owner of Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 May Have Helped FBI Foil a Terror Plot

Savannah Pointer

Hillary Clinton told CNN that Democrats 'cannot be civil' when dealing with Republicans.CNN screen shot

Democratic Senator Turns on Hillary Clinton Over Civility Comments – ‘That’s Ridiculous’

Savannah Pointer

A woman grabs and pushes a pro-life supporter at a rally in Toronto.Toronto Against Abortion / YouTube screen shot

Violence Escalates, Another Pro-Life Woman Physically Attacked After Engaging in Civil Debate

Chris Agee

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized Hillary Clinton for saying politics would only become more civil when Democrats are in control.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

Jack Davis

Brett Kavanaugh at his swearing-in ceremony as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

FBI Director Responds to Democrat Complaints About Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Process Was Followed’

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.