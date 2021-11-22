MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was angry over the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“I find these people disgusting, Elie. I’m disgusted at what I’m seeing,” she told The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal, a frequent guest on her show, “The Cross Connection.”

“The fact that white supremacists roam the halls of congress freely and celebrate this little murderous white supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely, it lets you know these people have access to instituting laws. They represent the legislative branch of this country. What are we to make of that?” she asked Mystal.

“Welcome to the modern Republican Party,” Mystal replied. “This is what these people want. And this is what a majority of white people vote for. A majority of white people are in favor of this kind of violence.”

“White supremacists roam the halls of Congress freely and celebrate this little murderous white supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely,” said Tiffany Cross. “What are we to make of that?” @mediaite https://t.co/p92EgNULQv pic.twitter.com/pd58XPnI4V — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 20, 2021

Cross might be a whole lot more disgusted when she gets hit with a defamation lawsuit by Rittenhouse’s attorneys. The young man whom she just publicly called “this little murderous white supremacist” was just exonerated by a jury of his peers. After listening to over two weeks of testimony and studying the evidence, these individuals came to the decision that he had acted in self-defense.

And she won’t be alone.

The legacy media brought race into a case that had nothing to do with race because they view everything through a racial lens. A white man shot three white men, two of them fatally. How does that make him a white supremacist?

Do you believe that Rittenhouse would be successful in a defamation lawsuit against Tiffany Cross? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2608 Votes) No: 1% (27 Votes)

Because this derogatory term has been uttered so freely on networks like CNN and MSNBC, some viewers are under the impression that Rittenhouse’s victims were indeed black.

Although it has been deleted since, the following video appeared on James Madison University’s official Instagram page on Friday afternoon shortly after Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Deaquan Nichols, who I’m assuming is a student at the University, tells viewers (emphasis mine):

“I simply wanted to publicly announce that the Kyle Rittenhouse case has been nothing more than a discussion of what it’s like to be black in America. All the protesting, everything we went through in 2020. We really would think would make a change, but clearly, it doesn’t.

“We scream ‘Black Lives Matter’ but it doesn’t matter enough for these people who are in power, the jury, the judge, anybody, to charge this man with murdering and taking away two beautiful black lives at the ripe ages of 26 and 36. It’s disgusting. We can’t go to the store. Rest in peace Trayvon Martin. We can’t lay in bed. Rest in peace Brionna Taylor. And we can’t even protest without our lives being on the line. And that’s what we fight for. We fight for.”

This was sent to me by a @JMU alum. It is a now deleted video from JMU’s Official IG account that not only criticizes Rittenhouse’s innocent verdict, but mischaracterizes the facts of the case, stating that “two beautiful black lives” were killed, which is false. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EoJOJr0CUH — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) November 19, 2021

If the case of former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann is any guide, Rittenhouse, if he plans to go that route, has much to gain. Sandmann, who was wearing a MAGA hat at the time, was confronted by a Native American activist at a January 2019 March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

The media’s besmirchment of this 16-year-old boy dwarfed anything in recent memory.

Sandmann appeared on Fox News’ Hannity on Friday night. He said, “I think he should sue the media, but it’s really a personal call that’s up to him. In January, it will be three years since everything happened at the March for Life, and I’m still looking at another two years until the cases that go to trial are resolved, so it’s really a personal call for him.”

He has settled two of the lawsuits so far. According to The New York Post, Sandmann’s $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post was settled in July 2020 and his $275 million action against CNN was settled in Jan. 2020. The final awards are not available to the public, but any fraction of those amounts would be a substantial win. Six lawsuits are still pending.

Asked if he recommends that Rittenhouse sue President Joe Biden, Sandmann replied, “Unfortunately, calling someone a racist or a white supremacist is an opinion protected by the First Amendment. Personally, I know it because many of the claims that we labeled as defamatory were not let in by the judge in federal court.”

If that’s true, then perhaps Tiffany Cross may be off the hook for calling Rittenhouse “this little murderous white supremacist.”

But that’s for a judge to decide.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.