MSNBC Interview Goes Sideways as Student Sneaks in 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls, when he was found dead in his cell.

Since his death, theories have emerged that Epstein did not kill himself, but was murdered, despite officials’ pronouncement otherwise.

One recent iteration of the claim that Epstein did not commit suicide came Saturday, in what was supposed to be an MSNBC student reaction piece on President Donald Trump’s attendance at the LSU-Alabama game.

During “MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson,” reporter Monica Alba interviewed three pro-Trump students about the presidential visit. The first two gushed about how happy they were that the president was visiting.

Then came a student identified only as Parker, who was asked by Alba why he supported Trump.

“I would say mainly just the no-nonsense policies and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself,” he said, keeping a straight face as did all those around him.

“That’s awesome. Just totally perfect,” Parker added.

The off-air voice of Gibson can be heard saying “all right” immediately after the comment, which Alba studiously ignored as she tried to keep the interview focused on Trump.

The Alabama student isn’t the only one who has sneaked a line about Epstein’s death into an unrelated conversation.

On Saturday, Warrior Dog Foundation founder Mike Ritland said the line during an appearance on the Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World.”

In the middle of a discussion about buying the type of dog that tracked down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Ritland threw in the comment, “And Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

The remark initially seemed to sail past Watters, who, upon realizing what had just been said, broke into a grin.

“OK. Thank you for that commentary,” Watters said.

The message “Epstein didn’t kill himself” has also made it into society through beer cans emblazoned with the message.

Although Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide, a former New York City medical examiner has said that based on his investigation on behalf of Epstein’s family, the autopsy results led him away from a ruling of suicide and toward one of homicide.

