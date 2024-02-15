Share
Commentary

MSNBC Legal Analyst Declares It Looks Like 'Game Over' for Fani Willis - Trump Celebrates

 By Allison Anton  February 15, 2024 at 2:23pm
Share

Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis might have done well to remember the saying, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

If the events of Thursday are any indication, the glass house of Fulton County’s election interference case against Trump has been absolutely shattered.

MSNBC has even admitted as much, as seen in a clip shared by the X account ALX.

Trending:
Watch: Hollywood Legend Billy Dee Williams Shuts Down Woke Talking Points on 'The View'

In this clip, legal analyst Caroline Polisi commented on the ongoing case regarding the alleged misconduct on Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, on MSNBC.

The case has been going poorly for Willis all around.

First, she had to admit that she did, indeed, have a relationship with Wade.

Then, Thursday morning, former friend and employee Robin Yeartie testified that, not only was there a relationship during the trial, but it began as far back as 2019, not 2022 as Willis and Wade wrote in court filings.

Should Fani Willis be disqualified?

As Polisi said, “Don’t let the legalese fool you. This is epic.”

She then continued emphasizing the importance of these revelations, saying, “This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court. It’s game over for her, she will be disqualified … It’s a huge deal. I can’t overstate it.”

Donald Trump, the initial defendant, lost no time celebrating the news, taking to Truth Social to tell his followers, “MSNBC JUST STATED GAME OVER FOR THE FAKE FANI WILLIS CASE IN GEORGIA. ANOTHER SCAM COORDINATED WITH THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Other users on X commented on the video as well. One user wrote, “You know it’s bad when MSNBC is turning on Democrats,” with another user commenting “Its fascinating watching narratives get shattered in real time.”

Related:
Judge Sets Date for Trump's Hush Money Trial, And the Timing Could Heavily Impact the 2024 Election

While the final outcome of these cases, Willis’ and Trump’s, are still up in the air, for MSNBC of all networks to admit this is huge.

All of these developments are looking extremely bad for Fani Willis.

Further, they only lend credence to the idea that the charges against Trump aren’t about justice, but rather preventing Trump from winning the next election.

Which of course, makes Trump look better than ever.

Not that he’s perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s now becoming indisputable that he’s been the victim of a political witch hunt, and, considering the revelations of today regarding Willis, you can’t fault Trump for feeling vindicated.

Either way, the evidence mounting against Willis is making her case against him seem less and less likely to succeed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




MSNBC Legal Analyst Declares It Looks Like 'Game Over' for Fani Willis - Trump Celebrates
'This Is Scary': George Soros Set to Take Control of 220 Radio Stations Ahead of 2024 Election
Watch: Hollywood Legend Billy Dee Williams Shuts Down Woke Talking Points on 'The View'
Biden's Decision to Join TikTok Has Proved Disastrous Within a Matter of Days
Chiefs Star Turns to God as Super Bowl Parade Is Marred by Shooting: 'Join Me in Prayer'
See more...

Conversation