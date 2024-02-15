MSNBC Legal Analyst Declares It Looks Like 'Game Over' for Fani Willis - Trump Celebrates

Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis might have done well to remember the saying, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

If the events of Thursday are any indication, the glass house of Fulton County’s election interference case against Trump has been absolutely shattered.

MSNBC has even admitted as much, as seen in a clip shared by the X account ALX.

BREAKING: MSNBC Legal Analyst: "This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court, it's game over for her. She will be disqualified"

In this clip, legal analyst Caroline Polisi commented on the ongoing case regarding the alleged misconduct on Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, on MSNBC.

The case has been going poorly for Willis all around.

First, she had to admit that she did, indeed, have a relationship with Wade.

Then, Thursday morning, former friend and employee Robin Yeartie testified that, not only was there a relationship during the trial, but it began as far back as 2019, not 2022 as Willis and Wade wrote in court filings.

As Polisi said, “Don’t let the legalese fool you. This is epic.”

She then continued emphasizing the importance of these revelations, saying, “This is monumental. If things are going in the direction we think, Fani Willis lied to the court. It’s game over for her, she will be disqualified … It’s a huge deal. I can’t overstate it.”

Donald Trump, the initial defendant, lost no time celebrating the news, taking to Truth Social to tell his followers, “MSNBC JUST STATED GAME OVER FOR THE FAKE FANI WILLIS CASE IN GEORGIA. ANOTHER SCAM COORDINATED WITH THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Other users on X commented on the video as well. One user wrote, “You know it’s bad when MSNBC is turning on Democrats,” with another user commenting “Its fascinating watching narratives get shattered in real time.”

While the final outcome of these cases, Willis’ and Trump’s, are still up in the air, for MSNBC of all networks to admit this is huge.

All of these developments are looking extremely bad for Fani Willis.

Further, they only lend credence to the idea that the charges against Trump aren’t about justice, but rather preventing Trump from winning the next election.

Which of course, makes Trump look better than ever.

Not that he’s perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s now becoming indisputable that he’s been the victim of a political witch hunt, and, considering the revelations of today regarding Willis, you can’t fault Trump for feeling vindicated.

Either way, the evidence mounting against Willis is making her case against him seem less and less likely to succeed.

