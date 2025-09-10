MSNBC Makes Multiple Disgusting Claims in Immediate Aftermath of Charlie Kirk Shooting

MSNBC could not put its rabid leftist political ideology on the shelf to just report the facts regarding the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk was participating in a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University when a shot rang out from what sounded like a high-powered rifle.

The bullet appeared to hit him in the neck. He later tragically died from the wound.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his… pic.twitter.com/aM8Pz3TKml — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

MSNBC — knowing the gravity of the situation, that Kirk suffered a gunshot wound — was saying the most vile things.

Before Kirk’s condition was known, host Katie Tur described him as a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you want to use.”

The MSNBC host seemed to be implying that he had it coming.

MSNBC anchor and apparent psycho Kate Tur lashes out at Charlie Kirk after he was shot in the neck moments ago, calling him a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. What ever term you want to use.” pic.twitter.com/2grSfGyEzE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

She also argued that one could imagine President Donald Trump’s administration “using this as a justification for something.”

Tur pointed to Trump’s decision to federalize the Washington, D.C., police force in August following the assault on a former Department of Government Efficiency employee.

MSNBC: “The Trump administration will use this as a justification for something.” Absolutely vile. pic.twitter.com/RGLdpM7kvJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

The host then interviewed Matthew Dowd, who suggested that one of Kirk’s own supporters may have shot a “gun off in celebration” and accidentally hit him.

In other words, Dowd’s saying, “You know how crazy those conservatives are about their guns.”

“I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,” Dowd said. So he’s saying it’s Kirk’s fault for not toeing the liberal woke line.

The despicable ghouls at MSNBC immediately attack Charlie Kirk in wake of shooting — Matthew Dowd blames Kirk’s pushing “hate speech” as reason he was shot: “I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” “You can’t stop with… pic.twitter.com/Js2uESSZdQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

“You can’t stop with these sorts of awful thoughts you have and then say these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” the MSNBC commentator argued.

Disgusting.

An American treasure has now been senselessly murdered, and MSNBC couldn’t manage to report the unfolding event with even the slightest sense of decency.

