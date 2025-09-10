Share
Commentary

MSNBC Makes Multiple Disgusting Claims in Immediate Aftermath of Charlie Kirk Shooting

 By Randy DeSoto  September 10, 2025 at 2:39pm
Share

MSNBC could not put its rabid leftist political ideology on the shelf to just report the facts regarding the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk was participating in a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University when a shot rang out from what sounded like a high-powered rifle.

The bullet appeared to hit him in the neck. He later tragically died from the wound.

MSNBC — knowing the gravity of the situation, that Kirk suffered a gunshot wound — was saying the most vile things.

Before Kirk’s condition was known, host Katie Tur described him as a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod, whatever term you want to use.”

The MSNBC host seemed to be implying that he had it coming.

She also argued that one could imagine President Donald Trump’s administration “using this as a justification for something.”

Tur pointed to Trump’s decision to federalize the Washington, D.C., police force in August following the assault on a former Department of Government Efficiency employee.

Related:
Jasmine Crockett Doubles Down on 'Hitler' Rhetoric in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

The host then interviewed Matthew Dowd, who suggested that one of Kirk’s own supporters may have shot a “gun off in celebration” and accidentally hit him.

In other words, Dowd’s saying, “You know how crazy those conservatives are about their guns.”

“I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,” Dowd said. So he’s saying it’s Kirk’s fault for not toeing the liberal woke line.

“You can’t stop with these sorts of awful thoughts you have and then say these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place,” the MSNBC commentator argued.

Disgusting.

An American treasure has now been senselessly murdered, and MSNBC couldn’t manage to report the unfolding event with even the slightest sense of decency.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk
Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family?
Trump Spoke with Charlie Kirk's Wife, Who Talked About Turning Point's Future
'The Entire School Is Doing It': Students Pay Tribute to Charlie Kirk by Wearing Coats and Ties
Charlie Kirk and the William Wallace Effect: His Death Will Inspire More Courage, More Freedom
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation