Share
News
Rachel Maddow speaks at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum in a program titled "Perspectives on National Security" moderated by Rachel Maddow on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Rachel Maddow speaks at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum in a program titled "Perspectives on National Security" moderated by Rachel Maddow on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Paul Marotta / Getty Images)

MSNBC Is Officially Dead - Its Replacement Is Already Being Mocked by All Sides

 By Randy DeSoto  August 19, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

The brand MSNBC is going the way of the dodo bird and will be replaced by the end of the year.

Mediaite reported that the news network, launched in 1996 as a partnership between NBC and Microsoft, announced Monday that its new name is MS NOW, which stands for My Source News Opinion World.

NBCUniversal is spinning off the network, along with CNBC, under a new parent company called Versant.

“During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brands require a new, separate identity. This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation,” Mark Lazarus, the CEO of Versant, said in a memo to employees.

MSNBC is not only shedding NBC from its title, but also losing the peacock in its branding logo.

Conservative influencer Saagar Enjeti commented regarding the change, “Think about how many millions consultants got paid to come up with…….MS NOW w/ a Microsoft paint logo.”

Greg Price posted that MS NOW “sounds like a Microsoft product that’s been discontinued since 1996.”

Have you ever watched MSNBC?

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann wrote, “MSNBC to change name to MS NOW no I’m not kidding,” adding, “They can change it to LES MS for all it matters they still screwed up what I built for them.”

And conservative podcast host Buck Sexton posted that President Donald Trump “killed off MSNBC. This alone should get him added to Mount Rushmore.”

Related:
MSNBC Host Says Dems Fell for Trump's 'Trap' — He Baited Them Into Defending Violent Crime in DC

Trump likes to refer to the network as “MSDNC” for the Democratic National Committee.

As of the president’s second term, Fox News garners more viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined.

NBC News, in an apparent move to appear more centrist, has been reducing the use of its NBC personalities on MSNBC.

“Some NBC News personalities, like Jacob Soboroff, Vaughn Hillyard, Brandy Zadrozny and Antonia Hylton, have joined MSNBC. The network has also hired Carol Leoning, Catherine Rampell and Jackie Alemany from the Washington Post, and Eugene Daniels from Politico,” according to the Associated Press.

Anti-Trump host Rachel Maddow argued on a recent episode of the podcast “Pivot” that the breakup will be good for the network, the Associated Press further noted.

“In this case, we can apply our own instincts, our own queries, our own priorities, to getting stuff that we need from reporters and correspondents,” Maddow said. “And so it’s gonna be better.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough also celebrated the change on-air Monday.

He called the new logo “very sporty.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Give Booing Heckler the Exact Response He Deserves
Breaking: Texas House Republicans Successfully Pass Redistricting Map
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel in Clash Over Woke Smithsonian's Slavery Obsession, Says Trump is Right
Trump's DoT Releases Astounding Prelim Findings into California Immigrant U-Turn Truck Driver - Only Answered 2 of 12 Verbal Questions Right
Viral Vid: Curtain Goes up, 'Trump and Melania' Take Stage, Then Couple's 'YMCA'-Trump Dance Routine Thrills Unsuspecting Audience
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation