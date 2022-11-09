As polls begin closing across America, the sun is also setting on Democrats’ hope to sweep the day.

Predictions of a red wave now appear to be coming true as Republicans stand to unseat their rivals as counting continues throughout the country.

And in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, the early results alone were bad enough for the political left that an MSNBC panel audibly gasped after seeing the numbers.

The panel’s shock could be plainly heard as the county’s early voting results rolled across the screen, showing Senator Marco Rubio with a healthy 32,000-vote lead over his opponent Val Demings. Watch the clip below.

Audible gasps from the MSNBC panel when they first saw the early returns from Miami-Dade county pic.twitter.com/Qn1HbCEK7u — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) November 9, 2022

This panel’s shock is understandable — early votes typically lean towards Democrats, and Miami-Dade went for Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in her failed 2016 presidential bid against Donald Trump. President Joe Biden also took the county four years later.

With a Republican easily pocketing a county that Democrats should have taken in early voting, Democrats are right to fear a political bloodbath as votes continue to be counted.

The times are a-changing, however. And it’s not just Florida that is dumping Democrats.

Guam was swept over by the red wave, with voters giving a leftist candidate the boot and electing Republican James Moylan as the island’s delegate.

Moylan relentlessly campaigned against inflation, highlighting the position Biden’s politics have left the island in.

He is the first Republican to win the position in 30 years.

Candidates from the Grand Old Party stand poised to make gains across the continental American states as well.

In the Southwest, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ bid for the governor’s office looks ready to collapse against the energy of Republican firebrand Kari Lake. The contest for John McCain’s old senate seat, filled by Democrat Mark Kelly during a special election in 2020, is also not expected to be a complete slam dunk for the political left.

Kelly’s opponent, Blake Masters, vowed to boot Mitch McConnell and install new leadership for Republicans in the wake of a victory.

Other gubernatorial races in Oregon and New York are promising to be anything but safe elections for Democrats, while Republicans have a clear fight on their hands in political contests in Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania and other states.

While Democrats are desperately trying to extend the amount of votes counted — whether the ballots are legitimate or not — it’s becoming clear that whatever victories the party can scratch up will be marred by stellar Republican showings elsewhere.

In a worst case scenario for leftists the red wave could continue to push Republicans to victory across America, leaving Democrats with even less power to confront the monumental shift happening in American politics.

