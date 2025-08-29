Share
Commentary

MSNBC Panel Talks Banning All Firearms After Trans Shooter Targets Catholic School: 'Do What Australia Did'

 By Michael Schwarz  August 29, 2025 at 8:29am
When modern liberals casually reveal their true authoritarian natures, believe them.

They did it during the COVID scare, when they embraced lockdowns, masks, and vaccine mandates. And they do it in the wake of every mass shooting.

Rarely, however, do they go as far as journalist Mike Spies of the anti-gun outlet The Trace.

Wednesday on MSNBC, Spies appeared in a round table discussion with host Katy Tur and others. Earlier in the day, a transgender murderer had opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, killing two children and injuring 17.

Thus, the panelists discussed the shooting and how to prevent such violence moving forward. Naturally — this being MSNBC — they focused on the weapons and not the mental-health crisis at the root of transgender ideology.

“You have to be honest and say what will actually work, which is what nobody wants to hear, which is that there are just simply way too many firearms, and they are way too accessible,” Spies said.

“And they’re too powerful?” Tur asked.

“And they’re too powerful,” Spies replied, “even handguns too. Again, that’s why in Australia — it doesn’t matter if it’s not politically acceptable to say it. I’m not here as a politician or anyone who works in politics. I’m a journalist — whether or not you like it, the only thing that really works, if you really wanted to bring down gun violence, was to do what Australia did and to do what many other countries in Europe do.”

Do you own a firearm?

Spies, of course, did not have the integrity to say the full truth out loud. Had he done so, he would have used the word “confiscation.”

Liberals sometimes refer to Australian-style gun confiscation as if it represents their beau ideal for remaking American society.

In 2023, for instance, then-Vice President Kamala Harris spoke of Australia’s 1996 mass civilian gun confiscation in glowing terms.

Of course, freedom-loving American citizens know that the Second Amendment protects us first and foremost from our own government. The Founding Fathers, looking to history rather than theory, recognized that all governments have tyrannical propensities if left unchecked.

Related:
Watch: CNN 'Expert' Tells the Biggest Gun Lie So Far in School Shooting Coverage - We've Never Even Heard This One Before

Moreover, only an armed citizen can claim free status. In the end, if your government has disarmed you, then you enjoy your “liberties” at your rulers’ sufferance. That makes you a subject, if not a slave.

Many modern liberals hate this about the U.S. Constitution. They would prefer that you worship secular government because they imagine themselves in power. That explains why they stoop so low as to denigrate prayer itself.

Indeed, modern liberals hate the First and Second Amendments for the same reason that no leftist government in world history has ever expanded freedoms: They despise the people they wish to rule.

In short, when modern liberals speak of safety, they mean submission. They just rarely speak of the latter as openly as Spies did.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation