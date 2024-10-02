MSNBC Panelist Has Total On-Air Meltdown After Tim Walz's Debate Disaster - 'Stop, Stop, Stop'

If visceral, bloodthirsty hatred could somehow enter into organic life, the resulting creature would work for the establishment media.

In a panel discussion following Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, during which Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio ran rhetorical circles around overmatched Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who once worked for former President George W. Bush and the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, joined her fellow shrieking panelist Symone Sanders in demanding an end to all civility when dealing with Vance and former President Donald Trump.

“Are you effing kidding me? And they should have dropped that f-bomb, right?” Wallace said.

By “they,” the MSNBC panelist presumably meant either Walz or the CBS moderators, who did their best to help him.

To understand how and why Wallace lost her composure to such a degree that she demand f-bombs in a vice-presidential debate, one must know two things.

First, Walz and Vance largely kept the debate focused on policy. They did not attack one another personally.

In fact, by modern political standards, their engagement sounded relatively civil.

Second, the women of MSNBC loathe civility.

“There were so many niceties on that debate stage tonight. I am just kinda like, ‘Well, if you agree so much with J.D. Vance, why should they vote for you?'” Sanders said earlier in the segment.

Moments later, Sanders insisted that Democrats, whose unhinged rhetoric has triggered multiple assassination attempts against Trump, must amplify their hatred and give enemies no quarter.

“I know that there’s so many people out there that want normal. They want normalcy. They just want, you know, just be able to just disagree with [someone and say], ‘Oh, you said a lot of things I agree with.’ This is not a normal election,” Sanders said.

She thus insisted, in effect, that Trump and Vance fall outside the bounds of normal. That, of course, would mean that supporters of Trump and Vance also fall outside those bounds.

With Sanders having used her hatred to stoke the fire, Wallace then poured the proverbial gasoline.

“It’s the audacity,” Wallace said, turning her ire on the Trump phenomenon in general. “I agree with you that we’re in year nine, and no one knows how to cover the audacity.”

Then came Wallace’s demand for live-on-air vulgarity.

“Someone should have said, ‘Stop it, stop, stop. Are you effing kidding me?’ And they should have dropped that f-bomb, right?” Wallace said.

She then lied about women dying from botched abortions because of Trump.

The crux of Wallace’s argument, however, much like Sanders’ complaint, was that Trump, Vance and their supporters do not deserve to be treated as legitimate political actors.

In fact, Wallace lamented that the debate might have resulted in viewers “lulled into normalcy.”

Readers may view the entire segment in the YouTube video below. Wallace’s despicable comments began around the 3:08 mark.

The saddest thing about the segment is that Sanders and especially Wallace would never recognize their own hatred-induced loss of composure, which they and other establishment propagandists have exhibited repeatedly in the last nine years, as the reason politics no longer feels normal.

First, they continue to try to blame Trump when in fact their own toxic comments have poisoned public discourse.

Then, when Vance tried to model civility, they blamed him for not personifying their own dishonest caricature of him. They wanted to make him the villain, but he killed them with kindness, and now they hate him even more.

Wallace, of course, has a platform only because MSNBC employs her.

Thus, the sooner the establishment media goes bankrupt, the sooner we can all return to truth and civility.

