The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch
Print

MSNBC Responds After Host Accused of Anti-Gay Statements

By Nick Givas
April 27, 2018 at 12:23pm

Print

MSNBC is sticking by host Joy Reid and will keep her on the air despite the discovery of anti-gay posts from her blog in the 2000s.

Reid has claimed her blog was hacked and her posts were compromised.

She has contacted law enforcement about the issue, and NBC will hold off on taking any permanent action until it hears back, according to a network representative who spoke with Politico.

NBC declined to say if it will be conducting its own investigation, Politico reported.

Reid did not reply to its request for comment.

An LGBTQ group revoked Reid’s “Straight for Equality in Media” award, which she was to receive in May.

She claims hackers fabricated the slurs, though her story has become more convoluted.

Do you think MSNBC should suspend or fire Reid for the blog posts on homosexuality?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The posts were critical of gay marriage and implied homosexual men prey on young teenagers, according to Politico.

They also mention fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow as having views on homosexuality that are “at the left-most end of the political spectrum.”

“Most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing,” one of the posts states, Politico reported. “The nature of political correctness is that gay people are allowed to say straight sex is gross, but the reverse is considered to be patently homophobic.”

These statements seem to clash with Reid’s image as a champion of the LGBTQ movement.

This isn’t the first time Reid has been criticized for her public views on homosexuality. In 2007, she went after former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, suggesting he is a closeted homosexual.

RELATED: Joy Reid Asks if Blacks Are Safer Without Guns

“Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie,” she wrote. “Stop pretending, brother. It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies.”

Reid made amends in December 2017 after the Crist post surfaced, and she released a written apology.

“This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized. As a writer, I pride myself on a facility with language — an economy of words or at least some wisdom in the selection. However, that clearly has not always been the case.”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: homosexuality, liberal media, MSNBC

By: Nick Givas on April 27, 2018 at 12:23pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Media Outlets Accuse Diamond and Silk of Lying, Then Duo Reveals One Important Detail

Chuck Ross

House Intel Report Reveals Who’s Really Behind Trump-Russia Investigation

Thomas Phippen

Democrats Won’t Be Pleased with Ben Carson’s Plan for Public Housing

Chris Agee

Massive Explosion, Fire At Oil Refinery; At Least 20 Casualties Reported

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Rips Reporter’s ‘Tone’ in Press Briefing, Calls it ‘Completely Unnecessary”

Chris Agee

North Korean TV Had Very Different Broadcast During Historic Korean Summit

Marilyn Musgrave

mike pompeo

Musgrave: Here’s Why Liberals Don’t Want Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

Chris Agee

Diamond and Silk, Louie Gohmert

Gohmert: Nobody in America Suffers a More ‘Vile Reproach and Bigotry’ Than Black Conservatives

Recently Posted