MSNBC Runs Hate Segment Claiming Protesters Wanting Freedom Actually Want Minorities to Die

When the establishment media’s talking heads aren’t pushing fear and misinformation, they’re apparently quite adept at reading minds.

According to a lineup of mentalists at MSNBC, Americans who want their rights and jobs preserved during the nation’s lockdowns are acting out because they want racial minorities to die.

How did these clairvoyants come to such a grand hypothesis? It is because an plurality of people protesting for their jobs are “overwhelmingly white,” according to one panelist.

A panel of far-left pundits joined MSNBC host Joy Reid Sunday to discuss ongoing protests by citizens who are ready to get back to work, according to the Media Research Center.

Peaceful protests have taken place from California to New Jersey — and many places in between — where demonstrators have demanded their governors loosen draconian lockdown restrictions and allow them to return to work.

According to Boston Globe columnist Renee Graham, Americans who have the audacity to demand their voices be heard are simply throwing a “temper tantrum” and are driven by a desire to see minorities die from the coronavirus.

“One thing I think is really interesting is how these protests have started after all the headlines the last week or so about the disproportionate effect the virus is having in communities of color,” Graham said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“And so when I look at these protests, what I see are a bunch of white people essentially saying, ‘Oh, it’s affecting those people, so why do I have to change my life for them?’” she added.

Graham further complained that protestors have been “overwhelmingly white,” Trump supporters who she said “don’t care about America” or minorities.

“This isn’t a protest, it’s a temper tantrum,” she said.

What an absurd statement. Does Graham believe that Americans are checking their phones to look at racial statistics every hour?

Outside of the liberal media echo chamber, Americans are desperate to salvage their livelihoods in the face of a virus and an economic crisis that will not discriminate against potential victims on the basis of their skin color.

Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, a leftist magazine geared toward blacks, further fanned the flames of racial division when he described the country as belonging to white people who he says want to sacrifice the lives of black and brown Americans for “their society.”

“If you want the government to open up, then you want more black and brown people to die,” Harrriot told MSNBC.

“We see it happening in real time. We see it in Donald Trump’s tweets. We see it in the data. there can be no other outcome if you open up what they call their society — their business or their country, unless you see more black and brown people die,” he added.

.@michaelharriot adds: “What they’re saying, quite clearly [is], ‘I want more black and brown people to die.’” pic.twitter.com/SgE5I54GwV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 19, 2020

Sports writer Dave Zirin, who also writes for the far-left publication The Nation, described protestors as “Nazis,” among using other unsavory adjectives.

“They’ve gone from all lives matter to no lives matter. These folks are, let’s be honest of what they are, they are the Fox News, Nazi, Confederate death cult rump of the Republican Party,” Zirin said.

“Their very existence is a slap in the face,” he said.

MSNBC guest Dave Zirin (@edgeofsports) on protests calling for reopening the economy: “They’ve gone from all lives matter to no lives matter. These folks are — let’s be honest of what they are. They are the Fox News, Nazi, confederate death cult of the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/IviYiqdXmY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 19, 2020

The argument made by the MSNBC panel is that the coronavirus has disproportionately affected minority communities.

There have been numerous reports that the disease has indeed hit black and Hispanic Americans harder, but those reports are not entirely conclusive, as a majority of Americans who have tested positive for, or died from the coronavirus, have not had their ethnicity tracked, Politico reported.

But regardless of patient demographics, to brand working Americans as racists and assign them sinister motives for petitioning their leaders to reopen their economies is abhorrent.

Say what you will about the effectiveness of social distancing, but what can also easily be gathered from watching the protests is that Americans don’t want to lose everything they have worked for, and that sentiment probably crosses all racial and ideological lines.

