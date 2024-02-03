MSNBC Shows Up at a Black Barbershop, Gets the Truth About Trump and Biden
It’s not about racism, gender theory or any other cockamamie abstract brain waste. It’s about reality.
MSNBC sent correspondent Trymaine Lee to a barbershop in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Fox News. His mission: to ask a focus group of black male voters what “appeal” Trump has over the Democrat incumbent.
If Lee was after a Biden puff piece, he went to the wrong place.
“There are some people in your orbit who are either voting for Donald Trump or considering it?” Lee asked the group of black men sitting in a row of barber chairs.
“For sure. A lot of my friends are … they’re like, well, we’re broke with Biden, we weren’t with Trump. … With Trump, we had money,” a young voter answered, without hesitation.
MSNBC: “There are some people in your orbit either voting for Donald Trump or considering it?”
Several other men in the focus group responded with, “Money.”
“Donald Trump has a reputation of being the money man,” voter Anthony Freeman said.
Another member of the group, Juston Brown, said people “admire the persona [of Trump] and want to be him. They want to enjoy the perks that he has. He seems to always be able to circumvent the rules.”
The camera panned back to Lee for a moment. He nodded as if he understood where Brown was coming from, but the look in his eye seemed more like disbelief.
“I just think that Donald Trump, in spite of all the craziness he may have in his head, reading some of the things that he talks about with business I can kind of agree with,” voter Thomas Murray told Lee. “Because I’m trying to grow my business.
“As far as Biden, I haven’t seen Biden really care about business like that,” continued Murray. “And my concern is having my business so that I can build generational wealth so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I’m not here.”
Lee asked whether the focus group had people in their “orbit” who were going to vote for Trump, or were at least considering it. Kinard Givens was quick to answer, “For sure.”
“A lot of my friends are obviously my age, so we’re a little younger,” Givens said. “We’ve only voted once, you know, for president, and Trump is kinda all we know. They’re like, ‘Well, we’re broke with Biden. We weren’t with Trump.’ And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing over, and over again … ‘With Trump, we had money.’
“Well, okay,” Givens continued, “I hear you guys. But personally, morally I couldn’t see myself [voting for Trump].”
Givens didn’t say how voting for Biden was somehow morally superior to voting for Trump, but his answer was telling. Most people — not just black people, but all people — feel that they were better off under Trump than they are now.
A December Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that only a third of voters think the economy is on the right track. Less than a third of voters think the country is on the right track. People just don’t feel good about Biden or his economy, no matter what the “experts” tell them on screens.
And that may be the Democrat’s fatal flaw. They think they can manipulate voters — black, white, brown and everyone else — with a barrage of propaganda deployed through screens (social media and mainstream media).
People don’t live on screens. They live in the world. They have families they need to support and bills to pay. That’s reality.
Reality favors Trump. Just go ask a business owner in your community.
