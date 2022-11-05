An MSNBC weekend host with a history of anti-white comments has been abruptly fired by the network after she was embroiled in another controversy.

Tiffany Cross, the now-former host of the “Cross Connection,” was let go Friday, just weeks after she insinuated that “white owners” and “white coaches” were to blame for the botched handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion injury Sept. 29.

According to Variety, MSNBC decided to not renew Cross’s contract after two years at the network, after relations between her and her bosses reportedly became “frayed.”

Cross’s NFL comments landed her in hot water with critics, who believed she inaccurately and unnecessarily made Tagovailoa’s scary injury a race issue.

“To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life … it just represents a larger issue,” Cross argued at the time, as reported by Outkick.

Cross’s argument was quickly countered by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who called the now ex-MSNBC host “the most racist person on television.”

As reported by Mediaite, Kelly lambasted Cross, stating, “he’s Samoan and his coach is mixed race,” Kelly added after the clip aired. “Had a white parent and a Black parent. So, anyway, he’s not White. I guess in Tiffany’s world that’s White.”

“But in any event, this person sees everything through [an] ‘it’s racist’ prism.”

After news broke that Cross had been fired, Kelly gleefully commended MSNBC for the move, stating, “I tip my hat to MSNBC and NBC for doing the right thing, because as I said, she was the most racist person on television,” as reported by the New York Post.

Variety reported that Cross’s termination was caused by her “indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

But her critics point to her lengthy record of anti-white comments as cause for her departure.

The Tagovailoa situation was far from her first controversial moment.

In the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, Cross decried GOP lawmakers as supporting a “murderous White supremacist.”

Commenting on Will Smith’s Oscar slapping incident, Cross declared white people should refrain from talking about the matter, because it was a “family discussion.”

Her latest rant came one day before news broke that she was fired, leading many to believe that this was the straw that broke the camel’s back, according to the National Review.

In this rant, she attacked the state of Florida and Florida governor Ron Desantis, saying the state was the “d*** of the country.”

“Ron DeStupid, Ron DeSantis, whatever you wanna call Florida man, he is so problematic,” she said. “He traffics in stupidity and ignorance, and I just think they are a problem for the rest of the country. Let’s get them out.”

She reportedly made these comments while making a guest appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s “Hell of a Week” show on Thursday.

