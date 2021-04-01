MNSBC host Joy Reid argued this week on her show “The ReidOut” that criticism of China should be avoided because it is leading to “violence” against Asians and Asian-Americans.

Reid, whose tactic for opposing that which she finds problematic is so often to manipulate and gaslight her viewers, actually equated China’s communist government with transgender youths and Satanist rapper Lil Nas X, who released a video this week in which he gives the devil a lap dance in hell.

“Who run the world? Well obviously Lil Nas X — duh. This week, he broke Twitter again, plus the Internet and right-wing brains with his new video ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),’ in which he perfects certain pole dance moves, including one of which he is, like, upside-down — impressive,” she said.

Reid praised the rapper for attempting to sell 666 pairs of custom tennis shoes celebrating Satanism that each contain an actual drop of human blood.

She then switched gears, noting that “the right has lost the culture wars, decisively, like a generation ago,” before “fixating now on a new boogeyman — well, a boogey-kid, meaning trans youth.”

How is all of this relevant to Beijing? Reid eventually made her way there.

Apparently gay, black rappers with an affinity for devilish lap dances are protected, as are individuals who identify as transgender and those who are Chinese communists in high places. Don’t question them.

After tying in Lil Nas X with trans youth, women’s sports and Asian-Americans, Reid got to the point: Criticizing China’s government is violent. If you hold China accountable for its actions throughout and before the coronavirus pandemic, you are supporting the beatings of Asian-Americans.

“Demonizing China over COVID has produced actual violence against Asian people,” Reid claimed, without evidence.

“Demonizing trans kids gets them actually bullied and harassed. Demonizing immigrants makes it politically impossible to pass common-sense laws to solve a generations-long issue. I could go on, but here is the bottom line — useless drama, it does have consequences, sometimes violent consequences. And it is the absolute worst,” she said.

Video of attacks on Asian-Americans are everywhere online, and the killing spree at three Georgia massage spas was everywhere on cable news after it was learned the alleged perpetrator was a deranged white guy with apparent problems with violence and sexual abstinence.

Still, there was never a shred of evidence those murders were race-related. That doesn’t matter to Reid, who’s always in search of a way to smear white Americans and Christians.

Inconveniently, recent highly-publicized attacks on Asians were not perpetrated by white Americans. These attackers had one thing in common — the fact that neither of them appears to be the left’s boogeymen: a white supremacist.

NYPD is asking the public to help identify a black male who was recorded repeatedly punching & choking an Asian victim. The victim became unconscious. The attack occurred on the J Train at Kosciuszko Street Station. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yfmmgFAWxj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

Here is graphic video of the assault on the older Asian woman by a black male suspect in NYC. The building security who witnessed the attack did not help her. They closed the door. pic.twitter.com/F8DesENSCu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2021

There is no evidence that blaming China’s leadership for plunging the globe into a pandemic has caused any violence at all — especially right-wing violence carried out by apparent white supremacists. If you ask deranged leftist Twitter, these attacks and others are still to be blamed on white Americans.

“Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power,” popular leftist Twitter user Eugene Gu tweeted on Tuesday.

Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 30, 2021

What about 66-year-old Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar, who was killed last week in Washington, D.C., during a car-jacking by two alleged non-white teens? If you asked the left, they’d probably say that his death is to be blamed on racist anti-Chinese government rhetoric.

Reid’s absurd argument, which framed China’s repressive leaders as being in a protected class among gay and transgender youth, sent a tacit message: Go ahead and criticize China. But if you do, just know you’ll be smeared as a violent, racist homophobe.

