CORRECTION, June 24, 2024: An earlier email headline for this article attributed the incident to the wrong television program.

No matter how low your opinion of Democrats and the establishment media has sunk, it has not sunk low enough. They are always worse than you imagine.

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut”, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state chuckled and then agreed when deranged leftist host Joy Reid suggested that Fox News’ factual coverage of a child rape allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant last week in New York City constituted “fear-mongering.”

Such callous indifference to a heinous crime against an American child, coupled with the obvious attempt to shame anyone who notices when illegal immigrants commit such crimes, left social media users aghast at the pair’s “sick” behavior.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Ecuador, stands accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old male and a 13-year-old female at knifepoint, tying their wrists with shoelaces and then raping the girl in broad daylight in Kissena Park, Queens, on June 13.

Of late, incidents involving illegal immigrants allegedly committing crimes against children have grown increasingly common and — tragically — sometimes fatal.

Still, Reid and Jayapal wish you would just ignore your lying eyes.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, the repellent MSNBC host blamed Fox News for what she called “this sort of thinking,” i.e. thoughts about the connection between crime and illegal immigrants that Democrats and the establishment media do not want you to have.

She then contrasted Fox News’ coverage with the establishment-approved narrative peddled by MSNBC and CNN, whose paid shills dutifully highlighted President Joe Biden’s plan to confer protections upon illegal immigrants’ spouses.

Remarkably, the offending Fox News chyron simply read as follows: “Migrant Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old NYC Girl.”

But even that factual statement was too much for Reid and Jayapal.

In fact, when Reid read the chyron aloud, Jayapal chuckled.

“Ha! Yes,” the equally obnoxious congresswoman laughed.

“And so I think that’s part of the problem, right?” Reid asked.

“Exactly,” Jayapal said.

“I think you have a lot of fear-mongering,” the host added.

On X, Nicholas Fondacaro of Media Research Center and NewsBusters noted how Reid “whined” about the coverage of a 13-year-old girl’s rape, while Jayapal “scoffed and laughed about it.”

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid whined about Fox News reporting on an illegal immigrant raping a 13-year-old girl, and far-left Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) scoffed and laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/B4foYzzHXx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 21, 2024

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account with more than 3.1 million followers on X, addressed the pair directly.

“What part about the r*pe of a minor is ‘fear-mongering’ and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid??” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.” What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

Other social media users expressed even more outrage.

“Vote these clowns out! This is disgusting,” one user wrote (only Jayapal can be voted out, sadly), later adding in all capital letters that “THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK.”

Vote these clowns out! This is disgusting. WATCH: #Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Joy Reid laugh and call the brutal r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal alien right-wing “fear-mongering.” THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK… pic.twitter.com/jRsMGNP4tH — Politics (@Politics15419) June 20, 2024

“There’s a special place in hell for people who laugh at children being harmed,” another user wrote.

There’s a special place in hell for people who laugh at children being harmed. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 20, 2024

According to the left, when an illegal immigrant is charged with raping a 13-year-old girl, and you report on it or notice it, you are the problem.

So said Reid and Jayapal in an exchange that decent people might have to see in order to believe.

