MSNBC's Katy Tur Blown Away as 'Stubborn' Hispanics Refuse To Abandon Trump

MSNBC journalist Katy Tur’s astonishment at the American Hispanic community’s support for President Donald Trump was captured on camera during a recent segment, and it could shed light on a diverse conservative turnout in November.

During a Tuesday segment, Tur and an interpreter were talking with a Hispanic man in East Los Angeles when they were hit with the revelation.

After some back-and-forth discussion with the man in Spanish, the interpreter let out a shocked “wow,” when he realized the man’s daughter was voting for Trump.

“Your daughter’s going to vote for Donald Trump?” a shocked Tur asked.

“Yeah,” the Hispanic man responded.

When pressed on why his daughter would do such an unthinkable thing, the man gave an explanation that the interpreter only described as “the economy.”

Later, the interpreter tried to explain the apparent mind-blowing turn of events to the MSNBC journalist.

“You don’t see that too much, but it’s fascinating,” the interpreter said as he and Tur walked around the city.

“In the Latino community, you’re seeing that there’s still kind of this stubborn 10 to 15 percent of the population that continuously polls in favor of Donald Trump.”

Watch the video below:

Katy Tur: Your daughter is going to vote for Donald Trump? Por Que? pic.twitter.com/nBXFnC4vvT — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 3, 2020

Those “stubborn” pro-Trump Hispanics — always thinking for themselves and putting America’s best interests first.

What’s a mainstream media company to do?

If Tur and MSNBC would leave their liberal bubble, they may realize that minorities supporting Trump is not a rare occurrence.

One poll last year even found that half of Hispanics approved of Trump’s job performance as president — a complete rebellion against the media narrative that Trump is out to persecute them.

Hispanics are largely a conservative group, and it follows that they would support candidates who aim to build on that way of life — not the ones who promise to tear it to the ground.

It’s unclear how the 2020 election will play out, but if the media’s failure to predict the outcome of the 2016 election is any indication, they’re in for another rough surprise in November.

